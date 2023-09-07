Meet Alec Steele, 82-year-old man who plays cricket wearing an oxygen tank

At 82 years old, Alec Steele straps an oxygen tank to his back and struts out to play cricket. He faces a terminal illness diagnosis but he is not deterred and wants to dictate terms. Alec suffers from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a debilitating condition that progressively diminishes lung function. This conditions carries a life expectancy of one to five years. However, three years after receiving this grim news and the rather sapping end result, the former Scottish international cricketer is keeping wickets with gusto in Dundee.

Alec says he knows that he has a terminal illness, but he has always maintained a positive attitude. He wanted to do anything and about everything to get back on the cricket field and that, he will never give up.

Alec also revealed that the first six months after his diagnosis were very taxing – both physically and emotionally. His lung function plummeted to as low as 30 per cent and daily chores like even climbing stairs became daunting.

However, he received medical attention at the palliative care unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Dundee.

In an interview to BBC, Alec Steele said, “I had the great privilege of walking over the boundary rope to go onto the cricket pitch.

“And honestly, I think it is the most wonderful experience I think I’ve had for a long time.”

He went on to say, “The thing that game taught me was that I could catch a ball and I could do a little bit of wicket keeping.”

Alec hasn’t looked back since that match when he made a comeback and is absolutely resolute to keep going.

“If I survive, wild horses won’t keep me away,” he noted.

Alec continued playing league cricket until the age of 64 with the Forfarshire Cricket Club. He even rubbed shoulders with the great VIv Richards when his international career took him to Lord’s and The Oval.

Alec now wants to use his story and raise awareness about idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a condition he had never heard of before his diagnosis but describes as “horrible”.