Ajinkya Rahane's lean patch in IPL continues after falling to Kumar Kartikeya in MI vs KKR

Ajinkya Rahane once again failed to leave a mark in the ongoing IPL 2022 after he was dismissed for 25 off 24 against Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium on Monday evening.

After being put into bat, the Knight Riders were off to a flying start after Venkatesh Iyer who opened the innings alongside Rahane in this game took on the MI bowling attack. The left-handed batter scored 43 off 24 and stitched a stand of 60 runs for the first wicket inside 6 overs before getting out to Kumar Kartikeya. He was caught inside the 30-yard circle by Daniel Sams after miscuing a stroke.

The right-handed batter was then joined by Nitish Rana and the two batters chipped in with a 27-run stand for the second wicket. Rahane was cleaned up by Kartikeya after he tried to go for a reverse sweep on a fuller delivery that turned in and disturbed the wood work behind.

Rahane has had a tough time during the IPL 2022. This was his third double-figure score in six matches with his highest being 44 that came against CSK at Wankhede Stadium.

Talking about the playoffs scenario, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are out of the race after they lost eight out of the 10 matches that they played before this encounter. KKR on the other hand, have won just four matches in 11 matches.

