Mumbai: India international Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Mumbai team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the domestic T20 tournament, which will be played in Indore from 21 to 28 February.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced the 15-member squad on its website after the senior selection committee, led by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, met at the financial capital Saturday to pick the team for the T20 tournament.

The squad also comprises young opening batsman Prithvi Shaw, who will be returning to competitive cricket after sustaining an ankle injury during a practice game in Australia in November prior to the Test series.

Other batting regulars like Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Surya Kumar Yadav and experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare, have made it to the squad.

The bowling attack will be led by former India pacer Dhawal Kulkarni.

Mumbai, who flopped in the recently-concluded Ranji Trophy, had won the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic one-day tournament, earlier in the season.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Surya Kumar Yadav, Akash Parkar, Eknath Kerkar, Dhurmil Matkar, Shams Mulani, Shubham Ranjane, Tushar Deshpande and Royston Dias.