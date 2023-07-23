Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs West Indies: Ajinkya Rahane takes stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood; Watch

Ajinkya Rahane took a one handed stunner to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood off Ravindra Jadeja’s ball in the 87th over.

India's Ajinkya Rahane aka the umpire to measure the ball on day three of the second cricket Test match against West Indies at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Ajinkya Rahane might not have had the best of runs with the bat in India Test colours, but he sure did show his sharpness while fielding on Day three of the second Test against West Indies in Trinidad on Saturday.

Rahane took a one handed stunner to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood off Ravindra Jadeja’s ball in the 87th over.

In the third ball of the over, Jadeja bowled a delivery that pitched outside leg, and Blackwood came forward for the block, but got undone with the grip of the ball and took the outside edge off the bat. Rahane at first slip, made no mistake as he dived to his left to take a stunning one-handed catch.

Blackwood was dismissed 20 off 92 deliveries.

At stumps on Saturday, West Indies were 229/5, with Jason Holder (11*) and Alick Athazane (37*) unbeaten. They trail India by 209 runs. Earlier, Kraigg Brathwaite had led Windies’ fightback with a gritty knock of 75.

Published on: July 23, 2023 13:28:43 IST

