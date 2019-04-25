First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 42 Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs
IPL | Match 41 Apr 23, 2019
CSK vs SRH
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
IPL Apr 26, 2019
CSK vs MI
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL Apr 27, 2019
RR vs SRH
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ajinkya Rahane signs for Hampshire, will replace South Africa's Aiden Markram as club's overseas player

Rahane will be replacing South Africa's Aiden Markram as Hampshire's overseas player. He is scheduled to take part in eight County Championship fixtures throughout May, June and the beginning of July, subject to visa clearance.

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 25, 2019 22:24:37 IST

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane signed a deal with Hampshire for the upcoming County Championship. The 30-year-old will be joining Hampshire from next month after the culmination of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rahane will be replacing South Africa's Aiden Markram as Hampshire's overseas player. He is scheduled to take part in eight County Championship fixtures throughout May, June and the beginning of July, subject to visa clearance.

Markram is set to resume national duties for the World Cup and will be leaving Hampshire in early May to join the Proteas squad.

Markram himself was a late signing after Dimuth Karunaratne was named Sri Lanka's captain at the World Cup.

"I am excited to be the first Indian to play for Hampshire, a County which has a glowing reputation. I hope to score runs and win as a team and would like to thank BCCI for allowing me to play," Rahane said.

"We’re delighted to attract a player of Ajinkya’s class and with both Aiden and Dimuth selected for the World Cup, we were obviously in the market for a top-order batsman. Ajinkya showed an interest early on and the way things have played out it’s a great opportunity to get him over — we’re really excited to have him with us," Giles White, Hampshire's Director of Cricket, said. "He’s enjoyed playing at the Ageas Bowl previously and it’s going to be great to have a player of his stature joining the dressing room."

While the stint with Hampshire will be Rahane's first County venture, he has previously played four innings at the Ageas Bowl for India in Test cricket. The right-handed batsman scored three half-centuries in four outings.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 22:27:07 IST

Tags : Aiden Markram, Ajinkya Rahane, BCCI, County Cricket, Cricket, Dimuth Karunaratne, Hampshire, Indian Premier League, IPL 2019, SportsTracker

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 11 8 3 0 16
2
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Kolkata
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Rajasthan
 10 3 7 0 6
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all