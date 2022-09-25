The fifth day of the Duleep Trophy final between West Zone and South Zone witnessed a rare incident as West Zone captain Ajinkya Rahane decided to send his young teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal off the field due to disciplinary issues.

On the fifth day of the match, Jaiswal was first warned by the umpires after having a go at South Zone batter Ravi Teja. After this, Rahane asked his teammate to maintain calm but later Jaiswal repeated the offence following which the West Zone captain asked the young batter to leave the field.

Rahane has asked Jaiswal to leave the field after few discipline issues with the South Zone batter in Duleep Trophy final. (Jaiswal was warned earlier as well)pic.twitter.com/qftypyPyVv — Indian Domestic Cricket Forum – IDCF (@IndianIdcf) September 25, 2022

“No matter what, you have to respect opponents, umpires and match officials. That’s the way you play cricket. Some situations require a certain kind of treatment. That situation had to be dealt with in that fashion, I think it was the right call,” Rahane waas quoted as saying by Sportstar after the match.

Jaiswal eventually returned to the field after spending some time off it.

”Whatever Ajju bhai says I take that seriously and try to follow it,” Yashasvi Jaiswal said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Meanwhile, West Zone won the 2022 Duleep Trophy title after beating South Zone by 294 runs on Sunday.

Set a victory target of 529, South Zone were bowled out for 234 on the fifth day.

Jaiswal was the star of West Zone’s batting in the match as he smashed 263 runs off 323 balls in the second innings.

