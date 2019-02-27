One of the senior most players in Indian cricket setup, Ajinkya Rahane even dons the vice-captain hat in the Test format. However, his international white-ball career hasn't been as successful as the longer format.

Rahane last played an ODI for India in February last year and presently features no where in India's scheme of things for the upcoming World Cup in England and Wales.

While selectors have opted to look at other players to solve India's middle-order conundrum after giving opportunities to Rahane against South Africa in early 2018, the 30-year-old in an interview with The Hindu spoke about how he deserves consistent opportunities.

"As a batsman, I am aggressive but by nature, I am quite shy. I prefer to let my bat speak but sometimes it’s important to speak the truth. I have always believed the team comes first and respected the management and the selectors’ decision. I will continue to do that," Rahane said. "But in the end, it is important that your performance is recognised. The point is that if as a player I have always played for the team, then I deserve chances more consistently. That’s the least I am asking."

Despite not being picked in the ODI side for long, Rahane said he's positive about his chances.

“If I feel let down, my mindset will turn negative and so, I don’t really think that way. If you see the last three-four series, my average was around 45 to 50. After I was dropped, I went back to domestic cricket and feel I have done reasonably well,” Rahane said.

Head of national selectors MSK Prasad recently said the Rahane is still part of India's World Cup plans but the veteran said he needs more chances to show what he is capable of.

Rahane has scored 2962 runs in 90 ODIs at 35.26. He has also scored 24 fifties and three centuries in the format.