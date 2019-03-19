First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SA | 5th ODI Mar 16, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
USA in UAE | 2nd T20I Mar 16, 2019
UAE Vs USA
United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier Mar 20, 2019
PNG vs VAN
Amini Park, Port Moresby
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier Mar 20, 2019
PNG vs PHI
Amini Park, Port Moresby
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ajinkya Rahane says he never had complaints about his batting slot, ready to bat at any number in national team

"I have never had complaints about my batting order and have performed anywhere I have batted. I don't want to put any pressure on myself by thinking about the No 4 spot in the Indian team," Rahane said at a Rajasthan Royals event.

Press Trust of India, Mar 19, 2019 21:52:23 IST

Ajinkya Rahane has had issues about not getting enough chances in the limited overs format and doesn't want to put too much pressure thinking about the No 4 slot which is up for grabs in the Indian team.

It is highly unlikely that he will be India's number four at the World Cup but India's Test vice-captain is keen to add on to his 90 ODIs.

Ajinkya Rahane in action against DD. BCCI

File image of Ajinkya Rahane

"I have never had complaints about my batting order and have performed anywhere I have batted. I don't want to put any pressure on myself by thinking about the No 4 spot in the Indian team. I understand that batting order depends on a lot of things. For India, I am ready to bat at any position," Rahane said during a media conference organised by Rajasthan Royals.

The Rajasthan Royals skipper is happy that Steve Smith is back in the Royals' fold and he can pick his brains on tactical matters.

"It's good to have him (Smith) back as a Rajasthan Royals player. He is a quality player and it's always good to have him in your team. Also to pick his mind will be very important. We all know his ability to win matches," Rahane said of former Australian captain.

Asked about Jos Buttler's batting position, Rahane made it clear that he is not too keen on tinkering with a set playing XI.

He also urged media to go slow on new batting sensation Ashton Turner, who single-handedly won a recent ODI against India.

"Turner is a good addition to the team but media makes a hero of anyone in a single day but dumps him the next day. He has shown his ability on Indian wickets which shows he can adapt to conditions," Rahane added.

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2019 21:52:23 IST

Tags : Ajinkya Rahane, Cricket, Indian Premier League 2019, IPL, IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals, Steve Smith

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all