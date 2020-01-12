First Cricket
SL in IND | 3rd T20I Jan 10, 2020
IND vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
IRE in WI | 2nd ODI Jan 09, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
AUS in IND Jan 14, 2020
IND vs AUS
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IRE in WI Jan 15, 2020
WI vs IRE
National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
Ajinkya Rahane says he has always admired former Australia captain Steve Waugh's mental strength

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has expressed his admiration for the former Australia captain Steve Waugh, who is known for his "ice cool" demeanour in tough situations.

Press Trust of India, Jan 12, 2020 18:42:20 IST

New Delhi: India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has expressed his admiration for the former Australia captain Steve Waugh, who is known for his "ice cool" demeanour in tough situations.

"Was great chatting with @stevewaugh. Had always admired his mental strength as a player and as a leader," Rahane said in an Instagram post.


View this post on Instagram

Was great chatting with @stevewaugh. Had always admired his mental strength as a player and as a leader.

A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane) on

Rahane also posted a picture of himself with the 54-year old Australia's World Cup-winning skipper, who has played 168 Tests and 325 ODIs.

Rahane is not a part of the Indian ODI squad which will face Australia in a three-match series beginning Tuesday in Mumbai.

The 31-year-old Rahane is a part of the India A team for the second India four-day game against New Zealand between 7 to 10 February. India will play two Tests against the Kiwis from 21 February.

Updated Date: Jan 12, 2020 18:42:20 IST

Tags : Ajinkya Rahane, Cricket, SportsTracker, Steve Waugh

