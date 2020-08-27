Ajinkya Rahane hopeful about ODI comeback; says he should have been India's No 4 batsman at 2019 World Cup

It has been about two years since Ajinkya Rahane played an One Day International (ODI) match in the blue attire (during India's tour of South Africa in 2017-18), and despite his absence, right-handed batsman remains positive about making a return to the limited-overs format.

Speaking at a virtual press conference ahead of IPL 2020, Rahane said that he thought he would have perfectly fit the number four spot in the India side in 2019’s World Cup campaign. Although he wished to be a part of the team, Rahane admitted that he does not think about it much now. Rather, he would like to make a strong comeback.

“My goal, my aim, is to come back into the ODI team, do well in white-ball cricket which I am really confident about”.

He maintained that at the time of being dropped from the ODI team, his records were “really good”. “People obviously talk about strike rates, people talk about averages; in the two years before getting dropped, my record was really good in 50-overs cricket”.

With the hope of making it to the team again, Rahane said that currently he wanted to do well in the IPL. He is undergoing the compulsory quarantine time before joining the training session for Delhi Capitals. The top order batsman has opened for his former IPL side, the Rajasthan Royals; but he is ready to take the pressure of the middle order for his new home in Delhi as well. Adding that he was yet not aware of his exact role in the new side, he said, “I have enjoyed opening the batting but it’s up to the [Delhi Capitals] team management.”

According to Hindustan Times, Rahane and the team will be starting their training session this Saturday.