Dhaka: Spinner Ajaz Patel took two wickets as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 27 runs for a consolation win in the fifth Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Friday.
Skipper Tom Latham's unbeaten 50 and a 24-ball 41 by opener Finn Allen guided New Zealand to 161-5, a total they defended by restricting Bangladesh to 134-8.
Afif Hossain hit an unbeaten 49 but Bangladesh faltered in their chase with Patel returning figures of 2-21 with his left-arm spin.
The hosts won the five-match series 3-2 after they had taken an unbeatable lead after winning the fourth match.
Latham will lead a second-string New Zealand side with none of the players in the squad selected to play for their country in the T20 World Cup in October-November.
Opener Mohammad Naim scored 39 and put on 59 for the first wicket with Liton Das (33) to lay the foundation for Bangladesh's 141 for six off 20 overs. Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad remained unbeaten on 37 at the end.
