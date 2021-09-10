Dhaka: Spinner Ajaz Patel took two wickets as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 27 runs for a consolation win in the fifth Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Friday.

Skipper Tom Latham's unbeaten 50 and a 24-ball 41 by opener Finn Allen guided New Zealand to 161-5, a total they defended by restricting Bangladesh to 134-8.

Afif Hossain hit an unbeaten 49 but Bangladesh faltered in their chase with Patel returning figures of 2-21 with his left-arm spin.

The hosts won the five-match series 3-2 after they had taken an unbeatable lead after winning the fourth match.