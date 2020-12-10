Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium to host India-England pink-ball Test in February; 2 Tests, 3 ODIs in Chennai and Pune

New Delhi: India's much-anticipated day-night Test against England will be held at Ahmedabad from 24 February, 2021 and the city will also be the venue of one more Test and five T20 Internationals at its newly-constructed Motera Stadium.

The two other venues that have been allotted matches as per BCCI's rotational policy are Chennai, which will host two Test matches, and Pune that will host the three ODIs during the February-March series.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Thursday announced Motera as the venue for the day-night Test during the Gujarat Cricket Association's Indoor Academy inauguration. The match will be India's second pink ball Test at home after the Bangladesh game at the Eden Gardens last year.

"England team will not travel the length and breadth of the country in the prevailing situation (COVID-19 pandemic). There are only three cities where BCCI is creating a bio-bubble. Two Tests and five ODIs will be in Ahmedabad. The remaining two Tests will be in Chennai and three ODIs in Pune," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

He then explained the rationale behind Pune and Chennai getting matches.

"As per our rotational policy, Pune and Chennai were due to get matches long back. With this series, they would get a chance to host their pending games.

"Also after a lot of deliberation, BCCI''s operations team found that these are the three appropriate venues to create bio-secure environment for two teams," the official said.

It is understood that a successful hosting of England series would pave the way for a good and successful IPL at home after it had to be taken to UAE this year.

England tour of India 2021 full schedule:

5-9 February, 2021

India vs England, 1st Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

13-17 February

India vs England, 2nd Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

24-28 February

India vs England, 3rd Test (Day-Night) at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad

4-8 March

India vs England, 4th Test at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad

12 March

India vs England, 1st T20I at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad

14 March

India vs England, 2nd T20I at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad

16 March

India vs England, 3rd T20I at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad

18 March

India vs England, 4th T20I at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad

20 March

India vs England, 5th T20I at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad

23 March

India vs England, 1st ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

26 March

India vs England, 2nd ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

28 March

India vs England, 3rd ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

With inputs from PTI