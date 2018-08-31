Ahead of four-day game against India A, Australia A pacer Michael Neser says he's ready for challenge of bowling in Indian conditions
Australia A pacer Michael Neser on Friday said bowling fast in Indian conditions is a challenge he is ready to take up.
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 OMA vs SIN - Sep 1st, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 MAL vs NEP - Sep 1st, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs HK - Sep 1st, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 HK vs OMA - Sep 2nd, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs MAL - Sep 2nd, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 NEP vs SIN - Sep 2nd, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 MAL vs SIN - Sep 4th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs OMA - Sep 4th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 NEP vs HK - Sep 4th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Sep 6th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Bhima Koregaon arrests: Shoddy probe by Pune rural police into role of two Hindutva leaders raises questions
-
Stree movie review: Raj Kummar Rao & Co are a hoot, Shraddha Kapoor is nicely intimidating in an unusual horror flick
-
TMC's intimidation tactics, internal factionalism behind violence in West Bengal following SC verdict on panchayat polls
-
India-US 2+2 talks: If Washington wants to be New Delhi’s most ‘reliable strategic partner’, it must shun coercive approach
-
Q1 GDP print at 8.2%: Economic expansion to stay steady, but capital formation crux for future growth
-
बिहार में सीट बंटवारे की चर्चा: रामविलास पासवान का मूड क्या है ?
-
यूपीए सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कहा था- ‘गुरिल्ला नक्सलियों से भी खतरनाक है शहरी नक्सलवाद’
-
DUSU चुनाव: NSUI और ABVP के दबदबे को AISA-CYSS गठबंधन से चुनौती मिलेगी?
-
छत से सीएम राजे को दिखाए काले झंडे तो मकान मालिक की जिम्मेदारी, पुलिस का नोटिस हुआ वायरल
-
Ind vs Eng, 4th Test Day 2 : जज्बे, धैर्य और कौशल की मिसाल है पुजारा का शतक, भारत को दिलाई अहम बढ़त
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Bengaluru: Australia A pacer Michael Neser on Friday said bowling fast in Indian conditions is a challenge he is ready to take up.
"I am looking forward to bowling in four-day cricket. I am sure it is going to be a challenge, but I am up for that challenge," he told a section of media on the eve of the four-day India A-Australia A Test.
The 28-year-old Queenslander picked up three wickets against India B in the quadrangular series.
File image of Michael Neser. Reuters
Neser, who made his Australia debut earlier this year in the one-day international series in England, picked 39 wickets at an average of 21.84 in the Sheffield Shield.
He also hopes that the pacers will get a bit of assistance.
He also said it was tough for fast bowlers to bowl in spinner-friendly tracks in India.
"It was tough conditions as a quick. It obviously favours spin over here in India. It took out a lot, very hard wickets to bowl on. But if you do bowl well, you do get rewarded," he said.
Neser said going into the four-day matches, variations are not going to be as vital, but the basics remain the same.
"We have got plenty of things to work on, and looking forward to the four-day series," he added.
On SG balls, Neser said bowling with it is not too dissimilar to what they train with in Australia.
"I have had a couple of training sessions with the SG ball, and it is not too dissimilar to what we train with in Australia we train with the Duke and the Kooka. I am looking forward to bowling with this ball," he said.
SG ball might scuff up a bit more, giving scope for reverse swing in this fixture, he said.
"We train with Duke and Kooka. I am looking forward to bowling with this ball. It might scuff up a bit more, reverse might play a bit of a role in this fixture," he said.
Asked if he is aiming the UAE Test against Pakistan, Neser said, "To be honest, I am just focused on this tour, I don't want to look too far ahead of myself. That is how I have always played, just look ahead to the next game coming up ahead.
Updated Date:
Aug 31, 2018
Also See
Ambati Rayudu admits he is disappointed at missing out on ODI series, but has nothing against Yo-Yo tests
Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar declared fit by BCCI, to join India A squad in ongoing Quadrangular Series
BCCI calls off first two one-dayers of Quadrangular series due to poor conditions after heavy rainfall