Bengaluru: Australia A pacer Michael Neser on Friday said bowling fast in Indian conditions is a challenge he is ready to take up.

"I am looking forward to bowling in four-day cricket. I am sure it is going to be a challenge, but I am up for that challenge," he told a section of media on the eve of the four-day India A-Australia A Test.

The 28-year-old Queenslander picked up three wickets against India B in the quadrangular series.

Neser, who made his Australia debut earlier this year in the one-day international series in England, picked 39 wickets at an average of 21.84 in the Sheffield Shield.

He also hopes that the pacers will get a bit of assistance.

He also said it was tough for fast bowlers to bowl in spinner-friendly tracks in India.

"It was tough conditions as a quick. It obviously favours spin over here in India. It took out a lot, very hard wickets to bowl on. But if you do bowl well, you do get rewarded," he said.

Neser said going into the four-day matches, variations are not going to be as vital, but the basics remain the same.

"We have got plenty of things to work on, and looking forward to the four-day series," he added.

On SG balls, Neser said bowling with it is not too dissimilar to what they train with in Australia.

"I have had a couple of training sessions with the SG ball, and it is not too dissimilar to what we train with in Australia we train with the Duke and the Kooka. I am looking forward to bowling with this ball," he said.

SG ball might scuff up a bit more, giving scope for reverse swing in this fixture, he said.

Asked if he is aiming the UAE Test against Pakistan, Neser said, "To be honest, I am just focused on this tour, I don't want to look too far ahead of myself. That is how I have always played, just look ahead to the next game coming up ahead.