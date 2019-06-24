First Cricket
After stepping down as Chairman of PCB Cricket Committee, Mohsin Khan set to return as chief selector post the World Cup

Mohsin Khan, who recently stepped down as chairman of the PCB Cricket Committee, might return to the PCB as the chief selector post the world cup

Press Trust of India, Jun 24, 2019 18:42:53 IST

Karachi: Former Test batsman Mohsin Hasan Khan is set to return in an important role in Pakistan cricket either as a chief selector or national team manager after the ongoing World Cup.

Mohsin, who was the head coach and also the chief selector in 2012, recently stepped down as head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cricket Committee. But a reliable source said Mohsin is being considered for an important responsibility after the World Cup.

"Mohsin is being considered for the job of chief selector or manager of the Pakistan team," the source said. Mohsin Khan, 64, was the chief selector in 2010 and 2011 before the PCB made him the interim head coach of the national team. Under him, Pakistan won Test series against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and England.

File image Mohsin Khan. AFP



But after Zaka Ashraf took over as PCB Chairman, Mohsin was replaced for a foreign coach, Dave Whatmore, despite the fact that Pakistan had whitewashed England in the Test series in early 2012 in the UAE.

The PCB has announced that after the World Cup its Cricket Committee, which until now was dormant, would hold a robust inquiry into the team's and support staff's performances in the last three years before making recommendations to the Chairman and Board of Governors.

Already, Managing Director Wasim Khan, who now has more powers and also heads the Cricket Committee, has started the process of making changes in the PCB with a new selection committee and team management expected to be announced after the World Cup.

Some former Test players have, however, advised the PCB not to rely on the same old faces when making changes after the World Cup. "Mohsin Bhai is a respected figure but it wouldn't be a bad idea to also look at some fresh faces," all-rounder Abdul Razzaq said.

The PCB has already announced a new junior selection committee with former Test players Taufiq Umar, Arshad Khan and Rao Ifthikar being roped in by the PCB for the first time.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2019 18:42:53 IST

