After Mumbai, Kerala Cricket Association protests against BCCI's domestic schedule for juniors
Saba Karim has played a major role in finalising the domestic fixture and most of the suggestions by the technical committee headed by former India captain Sourav Ganguly on integration of northeastern states, has been overlooked.
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 48 runs
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 131 runs
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 244 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 199 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW vs INDW - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs PAKW - Nov 10th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW vs BANW - Nov 10th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs SLW - Nov 11th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW vs PAKW - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs IREW - Nov 12th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs BANW - Nov 13th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE updates: PTI takes the lead in Punjab's Nankana Sahib-I, Islamabad III constituencies
-
Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas? Not so much, claims study: Four of five best-governed states in India not BJP-ruled
-
Rahul Gandhi ready to yield Opposition leadership role ahead of 2019? Congress' premature move may affect cadres' morale
-
International Champions Cup 2018: Arsenal kicks off Unai Emery era with fixtures against PSG, Atletico Madrid
-
Rajya Sabha passes Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill; move empowers govt to prevent fraudsters from fleeing country
-
Sarkar: Vijay has selected Diwali as his signature festival after success of Thuppakki, Kaththi, Mersal
-
Pakistan Election 2018 Live Updates: शुरुआती रुझानों में इमरान खान की पार्टी PTI सबसे आगे
-
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी को प्रधानमंत्री पद पर दावेदारी से क्यों पीछे हटना पड़ा है
-
मुजफ्फरपुर यौन शोषण मामला: 'सीबीआई जांच से क्यों बचना चाह रही है बिहार सरकार'
-
महान क्रिकेटर... कप्तान... वर्ल्ड कप चैंपियन... प्लेबॉय... और अब क्या वज़ीर-ए-आज़म?
-
युगांडा की संसद में बोले पीएम मोदी- हमने अतीत में एक जैसी परेशानियां झेली हैं
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
New Delhi: A day after Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) raised its objection regarding the scheduling of the domestic calender, Kerala Cricket Association on Wednesday turned the heat on GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim, asking him to change the scheduling of National U-16 Championship for the Vijay Merchant Trophy.
Karim has played a major role in finalising the domestic fixture and most of the suggestions by the technical committee headed by former India captain Sourav Ganguly on integration of northeastern states, has been overlooked.
Representational image. AFP.
In fact, a lot of technical committee members have been questioning as to what's the need for having meetings if Karim wants to take decisions unilaterally.
In a departure from previous years, the BCCI has decided to advance the dates of the Vijay Merchant Trophy (national U-16 boys tournament) by two months from its usual December start. This year, it is scheduled to start on 3 October.
Kerala CA secretary Sreejith V Nair on Wednesday categorically stated that it will be difficult to conduct trials of U-16 boys in monsoon season and get a team ready for the October 3 start.
"In the past this age-group tournament was always scheduled to start from the 1st week of December. The revamped BCCI domestic calendar has advanced the tournament by almost two months. There was no indication whatsoever of such a major advancing of the dates," Nair wrote in a letter to Karim, which is in possession of PTI.
"Not foreseeing this, we are yet to start the process of selecting our under-16 state team since priority was given to other senior teams. We are seriously concerned in getting the team ready since there is very little to time now, especially in view of the monsoon season which will extend up to last week of August," he further wrote.
According to the secretary, the latest they can start their trials is 3 September and there will be only a month to get young school boys tournament-ready, which might not be ideal.
"The earliest we can start our selections and pre-season preparation would be from 2nd week of September and require at least two months to get the team ready for the competition. We are sure this would be the case with many of the state teams from the south and west zones.
"We would like to request you to review the fixtures for Vijay Merchant trophy and consider re-scheduling the same to start from mid-November for this season at least," Nair said, requesting for a change of dates.
Furious with the turn of events, a senior BCCI official questioned the kind of whimsical decisions taken by the paid professionals.
"If you know that most of the Indian states are hit by monsoons, then what was the logic of having the junior tournaments first. The senior teams don't need trials. But for juniors, every state needs to follow a transparent selection process since it's age-group cricket. It takes time and one should have realised that. Normally, the U-16 always starts last as fresh set of boys enter the competitive arena," the official said.
Updated Date:
Jul 25, 2018
Also See
Technical and Fixtures Committee raise red flag to BCCI's domestic calendar for 2018-19
Former cricketer Ramesh Powar appointed interim coach of India women's team
Ramesh Powar, Vinayak Samant, Pradeep Sundaram in contention for Mumbai Ranji coach job