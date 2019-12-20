First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 2nd ODI Dec 18, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 107 runs
WI in IND | 1st ODI Dec 15, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
WI in IND Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
SuperSport Park, Centurion
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

After Kapil Dev and Anushuman Gaekwad, Shantha Rangaswamy asked to depose before ethics officer on conflict of interest charges

Shantha Rangaswamy has been asked to depose before BCCI ethics officer DK Jain on 28 December to explain the Conflict of Interest allegations levelled against her.

Press Trust of India, Dec 20, 2019 19:49:18 IST

Former India captain and Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) member Shantha Rangaswamy has been asked to depose before BCCI ethics officer DK Jain on 28 December to explain the Conflict of Interest allegations levelled against her.

After Kapil Dev and Anushuman Gaekwad, Shantha Rangaswamy asked to depose before ethics officer on conflict of interest charges

File image of Anshuman Gaekwad, Kapil Dev and Shanta Rangaswamy (from L to R). AP

The CAC comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Rangaswamy had resigned after getting conflict of interest notice from Jain in September, following the complaint filed by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta.

Earlier this week, Kapil and Gaekwad were asked to depose before Jain on 27 and 28 December respectively. Rangaswamy's hearing has been listed alongside Gaekwad's on 28 December.

"Like Kapil and Gaekwad, Rangaswamy too has been called to give clarification," a BCCI source told PTI on Friday.

BCCI employee Mayank Parikh, who also faces conflict of interest charges, has also been asked to depose on 27 December.

Kapil has already said he won't be attending the hearing as the CAC is non-existent while Gaekwad will travel to Mumbai to appear in person. It is still not known if Rangaswamy will travel for the hearing next week.

The Kapil-led CAC, when it was existent, had appointed the senior men's and women's head coach.

Being part of CAC is an honorary job and World Cup-winning captain Kapil had earlier made it clear that conflict of interest should not be applicable to those who are not being paid for their services. Gaekwad too agreed with Kapil's view on the subject.

Conflict of interest is a serious issue facing Indian cricket and the board has sought Supreme Court's directions on the matter.

As per the existing constitution, no person can occupy more than one post at the same time.

In the complaint, Gupta had claimed that Kapil, Gaekwad and Rangaswamy don multiple cricketing roles.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 20, 2019 19:49:18 IST

Tags : Anshuman Gaekwad, BCCI, Conflict Of Interest, Cricket, DK Jain, India, Kapil Dev, Mayank Parikh, Sanjeev Gupta, Shantha Rangaswamy, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all