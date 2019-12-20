After Kapil Dev and Anushuman Gaekwad, Shantha Rangaswamy asked to depose before ethics officer on conflict of interest charges
Shantha Rangaswamy has been asked to depose before BCCI ethics officer DK Jain on 28 December to explain the Conflict of Interest allegations levelled against her.
Former India captain and Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) member Shantha Rangaswamy has been asked to depose before BCCI ethics officer DK Jain on 28 December to explain the Conflict of Interest allegations levelled against her.
File image of Anshuman Gaekwad, Kapil Dev and Shanta Rangaswamy (from L to R). AP
The CAC comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Rangaswamy had resigned after getting conflict of interest notice from Jain in September, following the complaint filed by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta.
Earlier this week, Kapil and Gaekwad were asked to depose before Jain on 27 and 28 December respectively. Rangaswamy's hearing has been listed alongside Gaekwad's on 28 December.
"Like Kapil and Gaekwad, Rangaswamy too has been called to give clarification," a BCCI source told PTI on Friday.
BCCI employee Mayank Parikh, who also faces conflict of interest charges, has also been asked to depose on 27 December.
Kapil has already said he won't be attending the hearing as the CAC is non-existent while Gaekwad will travel to Mumbai to appear in person. It is still not known if Rangaswamy will travel for the hearing next week.
The Kapil-led CAC, when it was existent, had appointed the senior men's and women's head coach.
Being part of CAC is an honorary job and World Cup-winning captain Kapil had earlier made it clear that conflict of interest should not be applicable to those who are not being paid for their services. Gaekwad too agreed with Kapil's view on the subject.
Conflict of interest is a serious issue facing Indian cricket and the board has sought Supreme Court's directions on the matter.
As per the existing constitution, no person can occupy more than one post at the same time.
In the complaint, Gupta had claimed that Kapil, Gaekwad and Rangaswamy don multiple cricketing roles.
Updated Date:
Dec 20, 2019 19:49:18 IST
