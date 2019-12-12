After high-profile exit of finance head Santosh Rangnekar, BCCI COO Toofan Ghosh resigns citing personal reasons
It is not clear whether the BCCI will have a new COO or will revive the old NCA sub-committee structure headed by a chairman, which became defunct during the tenure of Supreme Court-appointed CoA
New Delhi: National Cricket Academy's (NCA) Chief Operations Officer (COO) Toofan Ghosh has become the second high-profile BCCI executive to put in his papers after finance head Santosh Rangnekar.
However, it is still not clear whether the BCCI will have a new COO or it will revive the old NCA sub-committee structure headed by a chairman, which became defunct during the tenure of Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) alongside other committees.
BCCI logo. AFP
When Ghosh was contacted by PTI, all he said was "I don't want to comment on this matter." But it could be confirmed that Ghosh has indeed mailed his resignation to CEO Rahul Johri.
"Ghosh has put in his papers and mailed it to Rahul. He has cited personal reasons for quitting. I can confirm that there was no pressure on him and it was a personal decision," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Ghosh's performance as COO was always under the scanner and many in BCCI believe that he hadn't made much headway into the proposed project of building a state of the art NCA.
His lack of knowledge about cricket administration was also a big reason and his trip to Australia to gain "knowledge" about its Centre of Excellence was questioned in all quarters.
It is believed that Ghosh's position became untenable once BCCI got its democratic set-up back in October and the first meeting with the office-bearers was the last straw.
"He overstepped his brief during that meeting with the office-bearers when all they wanted to know was specific issues," the source said. There is a possibility that the NCA committee structure will be revived where members will decide on the new NCA project.
"Rahul Dravid is Director (Cricket) and there is a robust coaching structure in place. So that part is taken care of. As for the new NCA project, the sub-committee could be revived just like it was before COA took charge," he added.
BCCI Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Rangnekar had resigned last month citing personal reasons.
Updated Date:
Dec 12, 2019 11:26:12 IST
