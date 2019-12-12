First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 3rd T20I Dec 11, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 67 runs
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 2 Dec 09, 2019
SCO vs USA
USA beat Scotland by 35 runs
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 14, 2019
SCO vs USA
ICC Academy, Dubai
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 15, 2019
UAE vs SCO
ICC Academy, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

After high-profile exit of finance head Santosh Rangnekar, BCCI COO Toofan Ghosh resigns citing personal reasons

It is not clear whether the BCCI will have a new COO or will revive the old NCA sub-committee structure headed by a chairman, which became defunct during the tenure of Supreme Court-appointed CoA

Press Trust of India, Dec 12, 2019 11:26:12 IST

New Delhi: National Cricket Academy's (NCA) Chief Operations Officer (COO) Toofan Ghosh has become the second high-profile BCCI executive to put in his papers after finance head Santosh Rangnekar.

However, it is still not clear whether the BCCI will have a new COO or it will revive the old NCA sub-committee structure headed by a chairman, which became defunct during the tenure of Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) alongside other committees.

After high-profile exit of finance head Santosh Rangnekar, BCCI COO Toofan Ghosh resigns citing personal reasons

BCCI logo. AFP

When Ghosh was contacted by PTI, all he said was "I don't want to comment on this matter." But it could be confirmed that Ghosh has indeed mailed his resignation to CEO Rahul Johri.

"Ghosh has put in his papers and mailed it to Rahul. He has cited personal reasons for quitting. I can confirm that there was no pressure on him and it was a personal decision," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Ghosh's performance as COO was always under the scanner and many in BCCI believe that he hadn't made much headway into the proposed project of building a state of the art NCA.

His lack of knowledge about cricket administration was also a big reason and his trip to Australia to gain "knowledge" about its Centre of Excellence was questioned in all quarters.

It is believed that Ghosh's position became untenable once BCCI got its democratic set-up back in October and the first meeting with the office-bearers was the last straw.

"He overstepped his brief during that meeting with the office-bearers when all they wanted to know was specific issues," the source said. There is a possibility that the NCA committee structure will be revived where members will decide on the new NCA project.

"Rahul Dravid is Director (Cricket) and there is a robust coaching structure in place. So that part is taken care of. As for the new NCA project, the sub-committee could be revived just like it was before COA took charge," he added.

BCCI Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Rangnekar had resigned last month citing personal reasons.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 12, 2019 11:26:12 IST

Tags : Australia, BCCI, Committee Of Administrators, Cricket, National Cricket Academy, NCA, Rahul Dravid, Rahul Johri, Santosh Rangnekar, SportsTracker, Supreme Court, Toofan Ghosh

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all