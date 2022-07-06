After controversial Virat Kohli remark, Twitter furious as Virender Sehwag takes another dig at James Anderson

Virender Sehwag just cannot catch a break in the commentary during the recently-concluded England vs India Fifth Test. After facing the ire of fans for his rather offensive remark on Virat Kohli, the 43-year-old former India opener has once again invited plenty of outrage for taking a dig at James Anderson’s age.

This incident took place in the 70th over of India's second innings when the 39-year-old English pacer dropped a catch. Ravindra Jadeja looked to nudge a length ball from Matthew Potts towards mid-wicket but a leading edge went high to Anderson, who was stationed at short cover. He leapt and even got his hands to the ball but could not hold on to the opportunity.

Sehwag was on air when he spoke about the missed opportunity and he called the pacer "old" and also went on to add that it could well prove to be a huge dropped chance in the context of the match.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Sehwag's comment:

Incidentally, this dropped catch did not cost England too much as they managed to dismiss India for 245 runs in the second innings. The hosts were left to chase down a record total of 378 and they did it with aplomb on the back of superb tons by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

England started final day of the Test match with 119 runs to win the match and a belligerent stand from Root and Bairstow saw them cruise to the win in the first session itself. With this win, the series was levelled 2-2 and India would rue their chance to win a series in England.

There was some more misery for the Indian team as after the loss, they were also docked a couple of World Test Championship points for slow over rate during the match and this pushed them to fourth spot behind Pakistan and has dented their chances of making it to the final.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.