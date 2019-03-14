After BCCI complaint, police files case in Rs 80 lakh fraud over selection in Ranji teams
The case of cheating was registered after BCCI's regional integrity manager of its Anti Corruption Unit Anshuman Upadhyay stated that they have received three complaints from Kanishk Gaur and Kishan Attri of Rohini and Shivam Sharma from Gurgaon.
New Delhi: Three aspiring Delhi cricketers had allegedly paid Rs 80 lakh on the promise that they would be selected in the Ranji Trophy teams of three states, but were instead given fake selection letters, a case regarding which has been lodged after cricket board BCCI filed a police complaint, officials said Wednesday.
The case of cheating was registered after BCCI's regional integrity manager of its Anti Corruption Unit Anshuman Upadhyay stated that they have received three complaints from Kanishk Gaur and Kishan Attri of Rohini and Shivam Sharma from Gurgaon.
Representational image of BCCI. AFP
They were allegedly duped of Rs 80 lakh on the pretext of getting them selected in the Ranji Trophy teams of Nagaland, Manipur and Jharkhand, police said.
Gaur told police that he was approached by a cricket coach last year who offered him to play in the Ranji Trophy team of Nagaland as a guest player, a senior police officer said.
He later called him to meet the official coach of the Nagaland cricket team and some members of their board. He was asked to pay Rs 15 lakh for five matches, the officer said.
But after playing two matches for the under-19 team of Nagaland, he was asked not to play and when he inquired, he was told that his selection letter was forged, the officer said.
Around eleven people, including coaches as well as state cricket board members are being questioned in connection with the case, police said.
Updated Date:
Mar 14, 2019 09:10:42 IST
