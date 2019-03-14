First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SA | 4th ODI Mar 13, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
AUS in IND | 5th ODI Mar 13, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 35 runs
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 15, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
USA in UAE Mar 15, 2019
UAE vs USA
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

After BCCI complaint, police files case in Rs 80 lakh fraud over selection in Ranji teams

The case of cheating was registered after BCCI's regional integrity manager of its Anti Corruption Unit Anshuman Upadhyay stated that they have received three complaints from Kanishk Gaur and Kishan Attri of Rohini and Shivam Sharma from Gurgaon.

Press Trust of India, Mar 14, 2019 09:10:42 IST

New Delhi: Three aspiring Delhi cricketers had allegedly paid Rs 80 lakh on the promise that they would be selected in the Ranji Trophy teams of three states, but were instead given fake selection letters, a case regarding which has been lodged after cricket board BCCI filed a police complaint, officials said Wednesday.

The case of cheating was registered after BCCI's regional integrity manager of its Anti Corruption Unit Anshuman Upadhyay stated that they have received three complaints from Kanishk Gaur and Kishan Attri of Rohini and Shivam Sharma from Gurgaon.

Representational image of BCCI. AFP

Representational image of BCCI. AFP

They were allegedly duped of Rs 80 lakh on the pretext of getting them selected in the Ranji Trophy teams of Nagaland, Manipur and Jharkhand, police said.

Gaur told police that he was approached by a cricket coach last year who offered him to play in the Ranji Trophy team of Nagaland as a guest player, a senior police officer said.

He later called him to meet the official coach of the Nagaland cricket team and some members of their board. He was asked to pay Rs 15 lakh for five matches, the officer said.

But after playing two matches for the under-19 team of Nagaland, he was asked not to play and when he inquired, he was told that his selection letter was forged, the officer said.

Around eleven people, including coaches as well as state cricket board members are being questioned in connection with the case, police said.

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2019 09:10:42 IST

Tags : Anshuman Upadhyay, BCCI, Cricket, Indian Cricket, Kanishk Gaur, Kishan Attri, Ranji Trophy, Shivam Sharma, SportsTracker

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6054 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all