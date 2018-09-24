Afghanistan's wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad reports spot-fixing approach
Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad has reported a spot-fixing approach for the upcoming Afghan Premier T20 League to be held in Sharjah from 5-23 October.
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 115 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 5 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 3 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs PAK India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs AFG Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs AFG - Sep 25th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs BAN - Sep 26th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs TBC - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 4th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Facing challenges of jihadism and deep-rooted corruption, Maldives needs more than a poll to get back from the brink
-
India shouldn't squander chance to mend ties with Maldives as Ibrahim Mohamed Solih becomes president
-
Heavy rains, snowfall lash parts of north India; several dead in Himachal Pradesh, 'chardham yatra' affected in Uttarakhand
-
Why Shankar is the 'Rajinikanth of directors': The filmmaker consistently creates new markets for Tamil films
-
European football talking points: N'Golo Kante's struggles in new role at Chelsea, Marek Hamsik's lukewarm run at Napoli and more
-
उपेंद्र कुशवाहा ने 20-20 के फॉर्मूले को किया खारिज, अब आगे क्या होगा?
-
मुलायम ने दिया बेटे अखिलेश को आशीर्वाद, शिवपाल फिर रह गए अकेले
-
राम मंदिर पर बोले सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी- सुप्रीम कोर्ट से न निकले हल तो संसद से करें प्रयास
-
अमेठी में राहुल ने फिर साधा पीएम मोदी पर निशाना, बोले- देश का चौकीदार चोरी कर गया
-
अब असम के बाद बंगाल की बारी ! पश्चिम बंगाल में एनआरसी पर आरएसएस का अभियान
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6113
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4032
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Dubai: Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad has reported a spot-fixing approach for the upcoming Afghan Premier T20 League to be held in Sharjah from 5-23 October.
Shahzad, who is currently part of the team playing in Asia Cup, promptly reported the approach to the team management before the matter was raised with the ICC's anti-corruption unit, reported ESPNcricinfo on Monday.
File photo of Mohammad Shahzad. Getty Images
"There was an approach made during the Asia Cup, but for their (Afghanistan's) own T20 league," an ICC official was quoted as saying by the website.
"The matter was reported through the right channels on Saturday and is being looked into by the anti-corruption unit," the official added.
Shazad is an integral part of the Afghanistan team, having played 75 ODIs, 65 T20s and the country's only Test which they played against India in June.
In an event in Dubai, ICC anti-corruption chief Alex Marshall, said that five international captains have been approached over the last 12 months with four of them from Test playing nations.
"There have been 32 investigations in the last 12 months, eight involve players as suspects. Five of them involve administrators or non-playing personnel. Three of these individuals have been charged. Five internationals captains have also reported receiving approaches to spot-fix," said Marshall.
Marshall explained how they go about their job amid the ever increasing risk of corruption in the game.
"We try to link up with the intelligence. We look at what we know about this event, are we providing anti-corruption cover, are we already there or is it being provided by another party? Are there any other strands of intelligence we have about that tournament. Is there anything about financial backers or the people surrounding the tournament are suspicious?
"We never launch off an investigation because something looks odd on the field or we get a single anonymous report. We get quite a lot of single, anonymous reports. We start putting the pieces together and there's sufficient reason to think on reasonable grounds to start investigating this, then we take it on.
"We do find a lot of corrupters who move between formats of international and domestic, because they're looking for the opportunity and vulnerability," Marshall added.
Updated Date:
Sep 24, 2018
Also See
Asia Cup 2018: Afghanistan remain flawed in ODIs yet opponents should not think of them as minnows
Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh seal three-run win in last-ball thriller against Afghanistan, keep hopes for final alive
Asia Cup 2018: Broadcasters' interference in team selection a bad practice; BCCI must set rules to guard committee from corruption