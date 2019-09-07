First Cricket
Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi to retire from Test cricket following ongoing match against Bangladesh

Nabi has only played two Test matches for Afghanistan, in which he scored 25 runs and picked four wickets.

Asian News International, Sep 07, 2019 22:33:19 IST

New Delhi: Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is all set retire from the longest format of the game after the conclusion of ongoing Test against Bangladesh.

"Experienced all-rounder @MohammadNabi007 announced his retirement from Test cricket confirming that the ongoing one-off match against @BCBtigers will be his last in the longest format," the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) tweeted.

Afghanistans Mohammad Nabi to retire from Test cricket following ongoing match against Bangladesh

File image of Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi. AFP

Nabi is currently playing in the Test match against Bangladesh and has scored eight runs including both innings and also bagged three wickets so far. He has been a permanent fixture in the cricket team in the last couple of years.

The 34-year-old has only played two Test matches for Afghanistan, in which he scored 25 runs and picked four wickets.

"Indeed Test Cricket is an important format that every cricketer wishes to play. I have served Afghanistan for the last 18 years and it was my dream as well to help Afghanistan obtain Test status," Nabi said in a video posted by ACB's official Twitter handle.

"The dream is realised now and we have a maximum of 1-2 Tests per year and I want that instead of me, a youngster gets to play since the emerging youngsters are performing well in domestic cricket. Therefore I want them to get the chance they deserve so that we have a good Test team in the future as well," Nabi added.

Talking about limited-overs cricket Nabi said he wants to be well-prepared for the ODIs and T20Is and maintain his fitness.

"I also intend to be well prepared for these two formats. These are white-ball formats for which I will try to maintain my fitness. I will strive to play ODIs and T20Is for Afghanistan as long as I am able to," he said.

"I will share my experience with youngsters like I have done before as well whether in the camp or the ones who will be with me in the ODI or T20I squads," he added.

Nabi played 121 ODIs for his country and amassed 2,699 runs and also scalped 128 wickets. In the 68 T20Is, he had 1,161 runs with a high score of 89. He bagged 69 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

In the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, he scalped ten wickets in nine matches.

Updated Date: Sep 07, 2019 22:33:19 IST

