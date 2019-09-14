First Cricket
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, LIVE Cricket Score, Tri-nation T20I series, 2nd T20I at Dhaka

Check out the live score and updates from the first T20I between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 14, 2019 18:27:07 IST

137/4
Overs
16.4
R/R
8.35
Fours
7
Sixes
9
Extras
5
Kyle Jarvis 3 0 38 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza won the toss and elected to bowl against Afghanistan in the second match of the tri-nation Twenty20 international tournament in Dhaka on Saturday.

File image of Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan. Reuters

The African side made two changes from Friday's defeat to Bangladesh, bringing in Regis Chakabva and Ainsley Ndlovu for Timycen Maruma and Tony Munyonga.

Afghanistan are playing their first match in the tournament.

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (capt), Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Malik, Karim Janat, Najeeb Tarakai, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Timycen Maruma, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Neville Madziva, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Tony Munyonga.

Umpires: Sharfuddoula (BAN), Gazi Sohel (BAN)

TV Umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN),

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

