Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, LIVE Cricket Score, Tri-nation T20I series, 2nd T20I at Dhaka
Check out the live score and updates from the first T20I between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.
Toss report: Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza won the toss and elected to bowl against Afghanistan in the second match of the tri-nation Twenty20 international tournament in Dhaka on Saturday.
File image of Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan. Reuters
The African side made two changes from Friday's defeat to Bangladesh, bringing in Regis Chakabva and Ainsley Ndlovu for Timycen Maruma and Tony Munyonga.
Afghanistan are playing their first match in the tournament.
Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (capt), Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Malik, Karim Janat, Najeeb Tarakai, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Timycen Maruma, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Neville Madziva, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Tony Munyonga.
Umpires: Sharfuddoula (BAN), Gazi Sohel (BAN)
TV Umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN),
Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)
Sep 14, 2019 18:27:07 IST
