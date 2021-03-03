Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 02 March, 2021

02 March, 2021
Starts 11:00 (IST)
Stumps
Afghanistan

Afghanistan

131/10 (47.0 ov)

1st Test
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

133/5 (39.0 ov)

Afghanistan Zimbabwe
131/10 (47.0 ov) - R/R 2.79 133/5 (39.0 ov) - R/R 3.41

Stumps

Zimbabwe lead by 2 runs

Sean Williams (C) - 15

Ryan Burl - 8

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Sean Williams (C) Batting 54 78 5 0
Ryan Burl Batting 8 20 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Amir Hamza 17 1 61 4
Zahir Khan 9 0 36 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 109/5 (32)

24 (24) R/R: 3.34

Ryan Burl 8(20)

Sikandar Raza 43(62) S.R (69.35)

c Abdul Malik b Amir Hamza

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, LIVE Cricket Score, Day 2, 1st Test at Abu Dhabi

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 3rd, 2021
  • 10:11:19 IST
 Toggle between the tabs to switch between live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 1, reportFast bowler Blessing Muzarabani picked up four wickets while skipper Sean Williams hit an unbeaten half-century to help Zimbabwe take lead on Day 1 of the first Test against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Muzarabani finished with 4-48 and his new ball partner Victor Nyauchi took 3-34 as Afghanistan -- who won the toss and batted on a seamer-friendly pitch -- were dismissed for just 131.

At close, Zimbabwe were 133-5 with Williams not out on 54 and Ryan Burl on eight not out. They lead by two runs with five wickets intact on a day that saw 15 wickets fall.

Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan. AFP

Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan. AFP

Afghanistan started the two-match series on a wrong note when their ace spinner Rashid Khan was ruled out of the Test with a fractured finger he suffered in the Pakistan Super League last week.

Then their batsmen fell at regular interval.

Muzarabani, released from his Kolpak contract with Northamptonshire last year, struck with the very first ball of the match, bowling debutant Abdul Malik from an inside edge.

The lanky bowler then had Rahmat Shah (six) in his next over to leave Zimbabwe at 8-2.

Ibrahim Zadran (31) and Munir Ahmad (12) added 29 for the third wicket before Nyauchi dismissed both to further push Afghanistan hard.

Afsar Zazai top-scored with a patient 37 with six boundaries while skipper Asghar Afghan (13) and Amir Hamza (16) were the only other batsmen to reach double figures.

That barely helped Afghanistan avoid their lowest Test score of 103 against India in their inaugural match at Bengaluru in 2018.

Afghanistan's left-arm spinner Amir Hamza, opening the bowling as they entered the Test with just one seamer, hit four crucial blows to end the day with 4-61.

At 4-38, Zimbabwe were losing track but Williams added 71 for the fifth wicket with Sikandar Raza, who scored an attractive 43.

Williams has five boundaries in his knock.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: March 03, 2021 10:11:19 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Virat Kohli reveals battle with depression, says he felt like 'loneliest guy in the world' during 2014 tour of England
First Cricket News

Virat Kohli reveals battle with depression, says he felt like 'loneliest guy in the world' during 2014 tour of England

Kohli remembered feeling alone despite the fact that there were supportive people in his life. He said professional help was what he needed.

On Day 2 of Delhi Literature Festival 2021, Pavan K Varma, Satyarth Nayak discuss Tulsidas' poetry, Sridevi's legacy
Arts &amp; Culture

On Day 2 of Delhi Literature Festival 2021, Pavan K Varma, Satyarth Nayak discuss Tulsidas' poetry, Sridevi's legacy

The festival will run till 28 February.

Highlights India vs England, 3rd Test at Ahmedabad, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Rohit's 57 not out guides hosts to 99/3 at stumps
First Cricket News

Highlights India vs England, 3rd Test at Ahmedabad, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Rohit's 57 not out guides hosts to 99/3 at stumps

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Live Updates: STUMPS! Leach provided arguably England's big breakthrough in the game when he saw off Virat Kohli for 27 in the night's final over, but altogether, India would be satisfied with how the opening night panned out. England were bowled out for 112, and India are 99-3, trailing by 13 runs. Just that one run from new batsman Rahane came off the final over, with in-form Rohit Sharma (57*) looking quite promising.