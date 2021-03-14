Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 10 March, 2021

10 March, 2021
Starts 11:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Afghanistan

545/4 (160.4 ov)

2nd Test
Zimbabwe

287/10 (91.3 ov)

340/8 (143.3 ov)

Afghanistan Zimbabwe
545/4 (160.4 ov) - R/R 3.39 287/10 (91.3 ov) - R/R 3.14
340/8 (143.3 ov) - R/R 2.37

Play In Progress

Zimbabwe lead by 82 runs

Blessing Muzarabani - 0

Sean Williams (C) - 7

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Sean Williams (C) Batting 143 291 12 1
Blessing Muzarabani Batting 0 30 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Rashid Khan 60 16 130 6
Amir Hamza 31.3 6 86 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 329/8 (134.1)

11 (11) R/R: 1.17

Donald Tiripano 95(258) S.R (36.82)

lbw b Rashid Khan

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 5 at Abu Dhabi

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 14th, 2021
  • 13:17:01 IST

Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard 

Day 4 report: Skipper Sean Williams scored a fantastic hundred and allrounder Donald Tiripano hit a maiden half-century to delay Afghanistan's victory on the fourth day of the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Williams was 106 not out for his fourth Test hundred — third as captain and third in successive Tests — and Tiripano was on an unbeaten 63 as Zimbabwe closed the day on 266-7 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

This puts Zimbabwe just eight runs ahead with three wickets including the fighting duo of Williams and Tiripano to save their 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Zimbabwe won the first Test by ten wickets, also in Abu Dhabi.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan had put Afghanistan in sight of a series-levelling win with 5-105 — his fourth five wicket haul in five Tests — but Williams and Tiripano stood firm. The duo nullified Rashid and other bowlers after Zimbabwe were staring at defeat on 170-7 at tea, needing 118 to avoid an innings defeat.

But Williams and Tiripano ensured Zimbabwe did not lose a wicket in the final session as they added 124 runs for the unbroken eighth-wicket stand.

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: March 14, 2021 13:17:01 IST

