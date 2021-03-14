Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 5 at Abu Dhabi

Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard

Day 4 report: Skipper Sean Williams scored a fantastic hundred and allrounder Donald Tiripano hit a maiden half-century to delay Afghanistan's victory on the fourth day of the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Williams was 106 not out for his fourth Test hundred — third as captain and third in successive Tests — and Tiripano was on an unbeaten 63 as Zimbabwe closed the day on 266-7 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

This puts Zimbabwe just eight runs ahead with three wickets including the fighting duo of Williams and Tiripano to save their 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Zimbabwe won the first Test by ten wickets, also in Abu Dhabi.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan had put Afghanistan in sight of a series-levelling win with 5-105 — his fourth five wicket haul in five Tests — but Williams and Tiripano stood firm. The duo nullified Rashid and other bowlers after Zimbabwe were staring at defeat on 170-7 at tea, needing 118 to avoid an innings defeat.

But Williams and Tiripano ensured Zimbabwe did not lose a wicket in the final session as they added 124 runs for the unbroken eighth-wicket stand.

With inputs from AFP