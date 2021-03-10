Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Abu Dhabi

Toggle between the tabs to switch between live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss news: Afghanistan have elected to bat in the second Test at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi after skipper Asghar Afghan won the toss.

The 'home' team is aiming to salvage the series with a win in the second Test after they lost the first match of the two-Test series. They have been boosted by the return of Rashid Khan who missed the first Test due to a finger injury.

Zimbabwe won the first match by 10 wickets with captain Sean Williams taking the Player of the Match award for his knock of 105. Their pacers also impressed in the first game which was also played in Abu Dhabi. Blessing Muzarabani and Victor Nyauchi took six wickets each in the match.

For Afghanistan, left-arm spinner Amir Hamza was the star performer as he took six wickets in the first innings. Opener Ibrahim Zadran scored 76 in the second innings.

Afghanistan playing XI: Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Nasir Jamal, Afsar Zazai(w), Asghar Afghan(c), Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza, Sayed Shirzad

Zimbabwe playing XI: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva(w), Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi