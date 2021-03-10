Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 10 March, 2021

10 March, 2021
Starts 11:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Afghanistan

Afghanistan

52/1 (12.4 ov)

2nd Test
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

Yet To Bat

Afghanistan Zimbabwe
52/1 (12.4 ov) - R/R 4.11

Play In Progress

Ibrahim Zadran - 25

Rahmat Shah - 21

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ibrahim Zadran Batting 27 34 5 0
Rahmat Shah Batting 21 39 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Victor Nyauchi 6 2 24 1
Donald Tiripano 1.4 0 5 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 6/1 (1.3)

46 (46) R/R: 4.11

Rahmat Shah 21(39)

Javed Ahmadi 4(3) S.R (133.33)

c Sean Williams b Victor Nyauchi

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Abu Dhabi

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 10th, 2021
  • 11:10:26 IST

Toggle between the tabs to switch between live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss news: Afghanistan have elected to bat in the second Test at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi after skipper Asghar Afghan won the toss.

The 'home' team is aiming to salvage the series with a win in the second Test after they lost the first match of the two-Test series. They have been boosted by the return of Rashid Khan who missed the first Test due to a finger injury.

Zimbabwe won the first match by 10 wickets with captain Sean Williams taking the Player of the Match award for his knock of 105. Their pacers also impressed in the first game which was also played in Abu Dhabi. Blessing Muzarabani and Victor Nyauchi took six wickets each in the match.

For Afghanistan, left-arm spinner Amir Hamza was the star performer as he took six wickets in the first innings. Opener Ibrahim Zadran scored 76 in the second innings.

Afghanistan playing XI: Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Nasir Jamal, Afsar Zazai(w), Asghar Afghan(c), Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza, Sayed Shirzad

Zimbabwe playing XI: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva(w), Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi

Updated Date: March 10, 2021 11:10:26 IST

