Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 20 March, 2021

20 March, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Afghanistan

Afghanistan

183/7 (20.0 ov)

3rd T20I
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

136/5 (20.0 ov)

Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 47 runs

Afghanistan Zimbabwe
183/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.15 136/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.8

Match Ended

Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 47 runs

Ryan Burl - 39

Sikandar Raza - 39

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Sikandar Raza not out 41 29 2 1
Ryan Burl not out 39 31 1 3
Bowling 0 M R W
Fazal Haque 4 0 27 1
Karim Janat 4 0 34 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 56/5 (10.3)

80 (80) R/R: 8.42

Ryan Burl 39(31)
Sikandar Raza 39(26)

Richmond Mutumbami (W) 0(1) S.R (0)

c Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Karim Janat

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, Highlights, 3rd T20I at Abu Dhabi, Full Cricket Score: Hosts complete series sweep with 47-run win

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 20th, 2021
  • 19:31:04 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Second T20I Report: Aggressive batting from Karim Janat and Mohammad Nabi and three wickets from Rashid Khan helped Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 45 runs in the second Twenty20 international in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Janat smacked 53 off 38 balls for his maiden international fifty while Nabi's fiery 15-ball 40 lifted Afghanistan to an impressive 193-5 after they won the toss and batted.

Ace spinner Rashid chipped in with 3-30, taking all three wickets in the 17th over, as Zimbabwe were dismissed for 148 to give Afghanistan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Afghanistan won the first match by 48 runs. The third and final match is on Saturday, again in Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan have been clinical so far in the T20I series against Zimbabwe, winning by 48 and 45 runs respectively. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

Afghanistan have been clinical so far in the T20I series against Zimbabwe, winning by 48 and 45 runs respectively. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

Zimbabwe lost Tinashe Kamunhukamwe off the first ball of their run chase and skipper Sean Williams for nine in the second over to slump to 11-2.

Ryan Burl (40) and Richmond Mutumbami (21) shared 62 runs for the sixth wicket to give Zimbabwe fresh belief.

Nabi, who also took 2-20, broke the stand while Rashid, held out the attack until the 10th over, dismissed Burl to extinguish Zimbabwe's hopes.

Earlier, Janat brought up his fifty with some lusty hitting after losing his partner Rahmanullah Gurbaz for nine, cracking four sixes and three fours.

But it was Nabi who gave impetus to the innings, smashing four sixes in a whirlwind knock. Three of his sixes came off spinner Brandon Mavuta's over which yielded 23 runs.

Usman Ghani also chipped in with a brisk 34-ball 49 with and shared 102 runs for the second wicket with Janat.

Paceman Blessing Muzarabani was the pick of Zimbabwe bowlers with 2-44.

With inputs from AFP.

Updated Date: March 20, 2021 19:31:04 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe: Skipper Asghar Afghan's maiden ton puts his team on top after Day 1 of second Test
First Cricket News

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe: Skipper Asghar Afghan's maiden ton puts his team on top after Day 1 of second Test

The 33-year-old right hander notched 106 not out - the highest individual score by an Afghan in a Test - off just 135 balls with 12 boundaries and two sixes after winning the toss and opting to bat on a flat pitch.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe: Asghar Afghan breaks MS Dhoni's record as hosts complete 3-0 T20I series sweep
First Cricket News

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe: Asghar Afghan breaks MS Dhoni's record as hosts complete 3-0 T20I series sweep

The victory makes Asghar Afghan the most successful captain in all T20 internationals with 42 wins in 52 matches, passing India's MS Dhoni, who won 41 out of 72.

Highlights, Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test, Day 5 at Abu Dhabi, Full cricket score: Afghans level series
First Cricket News

Highlights, Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test, Day 5 at Abu Dhabi, Full cricket score: Afghans level series

Catch the live scorecard and latest updates from the second Test between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.