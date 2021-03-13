Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 10 March, 2021

10 March, 2021
Starts 11:00 (IST)
Stumps
Afghanistan

Afghanistan

545/4 (160.4 ov)

2nd Test
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

287/10 (91.3 ov)

266/7 (106.0 ov)

Afghanistan Zimbabwe
545/4 (160.4 ov) - R/R 3.39 287/10 (91.3 ov) - R/R 3.14
266/7 (106.0 ov) - R/R 2.51

Stumps

Zimbabwe lead by 8 runs

Donald Tiripano - 63

Sean Williams (C) - 53

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Sean Williams (C) Batting 106 190 9 1
Donald Tiripano Batting 63 164 11 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Rashid Khan 43 10 105 5
Current Partnership Last Wicket 142/7 (63.2)

124 (124) R/R: 2.9

Donald Tiripano 63(164)

Regis Chakabva (W) 0(3) S.R (0)

lbw b Rashid Khan

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Abu Dhabi, Full Cricket Score: Zimbabwe lead by 8 runs

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 13th, 2021
  • 18:15:41 IST

Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard

Day 3, report: Ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan and fellow slow bowler Amir Hamza shared seven wickets between them to leave Zimbabwe battling to avoid defeat in the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Forced to follow-on after being dismissed for 287 all out, Zimbabwe were 24 without loss in their second innings after the third day's play at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Afghanistan had made a mammoth 545-4 declared in their first innings.

Openers Kevin Kasuza was unbeaten on 20 and Prince Masvaure was on three as Zimbabwe still need 234 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan. AFP

Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan. AFP

Afghanistan will hope their spinners Rashid Khan, who took 4-138 in a marathon 36.3 overs, and Hamza run through Zimbabwe once more to level the two-match series.

Zimbabwe won the first Test by ten wickets, also in Abu Dhabi.

Beginning the day on 50 without loss in their first innings, Masvaure (65) and Kasuza (41) took to 91 before the Afghan spinners ran riot.

Rashid made the breakthrough when he had Kasuza caught behind. Hamza then accounted for Masvaure as wickets continued to fall in the second session.

Tarisai Musakanda played a robust innings of 41, hitting a six off Rashid but the leg-spinner had him leg-before off a googly.

Left-arm paceman Sayed Shirzad took two wickets in two balls soon after lunch, dismissing Zimbabwe skipper Sean Williams for eight and Wesley Madhevere off successive deliveries to leave Zimbabwe struggling at 4-145.

Hamza, who finished with 3-73 dismissed Ryan Burl for nought as Zimbabwe were in danger of being bowled out for under 200.

But Sikander Raza, who topscored with 85, shared a fighting 53-run stand for the seventh wicket with Regis Chakabva who made 33.

Rashid dismissed both to end the Zimbabwe innings.

Raza batted solidly for 185 minutes, hitting seven boundaries and a six but ran out of partners and was last man out slogging to long-off.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: March 13, 2021 18:15:41 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Abu Dhabi, Full cricket score: Afghans reach 307-3 at stumps
First Cricket News

Highlights, Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Abu Dhabi, Full cricket score: Afghans reach 307-3 at stumps

Catch all the latest updates from the 2nd Test between Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe: Sean Williams' century, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi's bowling leads visitors to 10-wicket win
First Cricket News

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe: Sean Williams' century, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi's bowling leads visitors to 10-wicket win

Williams hit 105 to guide Zimbabwe to 250 all out before Afghanistan — trailing by 119 — were bowled out for 135 in their second innings.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe: Visitors' coach Lalchand Rajput hails his team's win in first Test, calls it 'satisfying'
First Cricket News

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe: Visitors' coach Lalchand Rajput hails his team's win in first Test, calls it 'satisfying'

Zimbabwe, led by skipper Sean Williams, thrashed Afghanistan by 10 wickets inside two days at the Shaikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi to go 1-0 up in the two-Test series.