Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, Highlights, 2nd T20I at Abu Dhabi, Full Cricket Score: Afghans seal series with 45-run win

2nd T20I, toss update: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat against Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the three-match series at Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan have taken a 1-0 lead in the series, having won the opening clash by 48 runs. They set a mammoth 199-run target for Zimbabwe, riding on contributions from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (87 off 45) and skipper Asghar Afghan (55 off 38).

In reply, Sean Williams’ men could only manage 150, with opener Tinashe Kamunhukamwe top-scoring with 44. Leggie Rashid Khan (3/28) led the bowling line up, while Fareed Malik and Karim Janat scalped two wickets apiece.

Prior to the T20I series, the Test series between the two sides stood levelled at 1-1.

Teams:

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Tarisai Musakanda, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Sean Williams(c), Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami(w), Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Karim Janat, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan(c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Malik.