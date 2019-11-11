Afghanistan vs West Indies: Shai Hope's unbeaten century helps Windies complete 3-0 series rout
Opening batsman Shai Hope struck an unbeaten century as West Indies outplayed Afghanistan by five wickets in the third one-day international on Monday to complete a 3-0 series rout.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MP Vs MUM Mumbai beat Madhya Pradesh by 9 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AP Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Arunachal Pradesh by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 ODS Vs SIK Odisha beat Sikkim by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs RLY Chhattisgarh beat Railways by 67 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 1 wicket
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by 9 runs)
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 14th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 15th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs BAR - Nov 12th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL vs SAU - Nov 12th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 CHH vs MAH - Nov 12th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra govt formation LIVE Updates: Governor says 16 days after poll results, no party has come forward with 'requisite' support
-
Maharashtra political crisis: Seven reasons why BJP's decision to not form government is right; mid-term polls can't be ruled out
-
Ayodhya judgment: SC using faith and religion to settle Ramjanmabhoomi title claim is disingenuous and insincere
-
Panipat trailer highlights the myopic portrayal of Afghani characters in recent Bollywood films, from Padmaavat to Kesari
-
In upcoming memoirs, Donald Trump's former UN ambassador Nikki Haley alleges disloyalty among president's administration
-
Industrial production contracts 4.3% in September amid poor performance in manufacturing sector
-
On Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary, a look at Sikh religious leader's roar against tyranny, through verses
-
China Open 2019: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty's upward journey through BWF rankings comes at perfect time for Olympics push
-
At the Sonepur Cattle Fair, humans and animals meet to celebrate myriad cultures and traditions
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5264
|263
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9072
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|5843
|254
Lucknow: Opening batsman Shai Hope struck an unbeaten century as West Indies outplayed Afghanistan by five wickets in the third one-day international on Monday to complete a 3-0 series rout.
West Indies' Shai Hope plays a shot during the second ODI between Afghanistan and West Indies at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. AFP
Hope made 109 and built crucial partnerships including an unbeaten 71-run stand with Roston Chase, 42 not out, to anchor West Indies' chase of 250 with eight balls to spare.
The wicketkeeper-batsman completed his seventh ODI hundred as West Indies, under new limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard, recorded their first ODI whitewash since 2014.
Paceman Keemo Paul played a key role in the win, returning figures of 3-44 in Afghanistan's 249 for seven.
Afghanistan's teenage spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman took two wickets to reduce West Indies to four for two but Hope stood firm to keep the chase on track.
Hope, who starred in the opening win with an unbeaten 77, remained the top-scorer in the series with 229 runs. He got support from debutant Brandon King, who made 39, and Pollard, who hit 32.
Afghanistan, led by Rashid Khan, were outplayed in all three matches in their newly adopted home in Lucknow. India has been the home of the war-torn nation's cricket team since 2015.
A 127-run partnership between Asghar Afghan and Mohammad Nabi gave Afghanistan a fighting total from a precarious 118-5 after being invited to bat first.
Afghan made 86 off 85 balls and Nabi remained unbeaten on 50 to thwart a persistent West Indies bowling.
Opener Hazratullah Zazai hit an attacking 50 but the rest of the top-order fell flat.
Afghan, who hit three fours and six sixes, then took stock to re-build and Nabi joined forces with the batting pair taking the attack to the opposition.
Nabi, who hit three fours and a six in his 66-ball stay, raised his 15th ODI fifty on the penultimate ball of the innings as Afghanistan managed 54 runs from the last five overs.
The two teams will now play three T20 internationals starting 14 November in Lucknow.
Updated Date:
Nov 11, 2019 22:44:33 IST
Also See
Afghanistan vs West Indies, Highlights, 2nd ODI at Lucknow: Windies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs to take 2-0 lead in series
Afghanistan vs West Indies Highlights, 3rd ODI at Lucknow, Full Cricket Score: Shai Hope's unbeaten century helps Windies complete 3-0 sweep
Afghanistan vs West Indies: Windies' skipper Kieron Pollard hails 'world-class' bowler Rashid Khan ahead of opening ODI