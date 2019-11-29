Afghanistan vs West Indies: Rahkeem Cornwall stars as Caribbeans consign hosts to nine-wicket loss in Lucknow Test
Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall was the architect of West Indies’ big win on a turning wicket in Lucknow with a match haul of 10-121.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Mumbai beat Punjab by 22 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs HAR Maharashtra beat Haryana by 2 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs DEL Rajasthan beat Delhi by 2 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs JHA Tamil Nadu beat Jharkhand by 8 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs USA - Dec 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR vs KAR - Nov 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN vs RAJ - Nov 29th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
NRC fear factor led to BJP's defeats in West Bengal bypolls; unseating TMC in 2021 may be tricky if it fails to reshape narrative
-
West Bengal by-election results a shock for BJP and shot in arm for TMC, but ruling party should be wary of complacency
-
Commando 3 movie review: Vidyut Jammwal flexes his muscles while talking down to India's Muslims
-
Macron-NATO spat explained: French president unapologetic about 'brain death' comment, calls it 'useful wake-up call'
-
'You still have 30 minutes' — Rani Rampal, Sjoerd Marijne recall historical second-half goal that booked India's ticket to Tokyo Olympics
-
Podcast; Voices from the Lockdown: If Centre neglects Valley after abrogation of Article 370, we are going to suffer, say Kashmiri Pandits and Sikhs
-
Sensex, Nifty plunge from lifetime highs ahead of GDP data release; ICICI Bank, Tata Steel among top losers
-
The Warrior Queen of Jhansi director Swati Bhise: In times of gender disparity, Lakshmi Bai's is perfect story to share
-
Marathwada: Women tackle climate emergency through sustainable, organic agriculture
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Lucknow: West Indies handed Afghanistan a crushing nine-wicket defeat within three days in the one-off cricket Test.
Rahkeem Cornwall achieved a match haul of 10 wickets against Afghanistan. AFP
Resuming on Friday at 109/7 with a lead of only 19 runs, Afghanistan were bowled out for 120 in their second innings inside the half an hour on the third morning.
Captain Jason Holder (3-20) polished off the Afghanistan tail as he got the outside edges of Rashid Khan and Afsar Zazai’s bats and bowled Yamin Ahmadzai.
The West Indies hurried to 33/1 with John Campbell remaining unbeaten on 19 when he smashed left-arm spinner Amir Hamza over mid-off for a winning boundary.
The only blot in an otherwise a comprehensive win for West Indies was the form of Kraigg Brathwaite, who fell for 8 runs to Hamza to continue a barren run in the format.
Afghanistan went into the match aiming to be the first country to win three of their first four Test matches. Afghanistan lost to India inside two days in their inaugural Test, but then beat Ireland and Bangladesh.
This one was no real contest, though, and Afghanistan are now 2-2 since being elevated to the elite Test cricket ranks.
Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall was the architect of West Indies’ big win on a turning wicket in this northern Indian city with a match haul of 10-121.
Cornwall ran through the top order twice, returning figures of 7-75 and 3-46 that restricted Afghanistan to paltry innings totals of 187 and 120.
Shamarh Brooks then notched his maiden Test hundred as West Indies replied with 277 for a first-innings lead of 90.
Both teams had earlier split the white-ball series — also played at the same venue. West Indies swept Afghanistan 3-0 in ODI series before Afghanistan won the Twenty20 series 2-1 after losing the first match.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 29, 2019 11:18:29 IST
Also See
Afghanistan vs West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall put Windies on brink of victory on Day 2
Afghanistan vs West Indies: Rahmanullah Gurbaz guides Rashid Khan and Co to series win over Windies
Afghanistan vs West Indies, Highlights, Only Test Day 1 at Lucknow, Full Cricket Score: Cornwall's seven-wicket haul puts visitors in control