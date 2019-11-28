First Cricket
Afghanistan vs West Indies, Live Score, Only Test Day 2 at Lucknow

Follow for all the live scores and updates on Day 2 of the only Test between Afghanistan and West Indies in Lucknow.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 28, 2019 09:21:50 IST

187/10
Overs
68.3
R/R
2.74
Fours
22
Sixes
2
Extras
12
166/5
Overs
44.2
R/R
3.76
Fours
21
Sixes
2
Extras
4

Burly off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall picked up a career-best seven-wicket haul to help West Indies bowl out Afghanistan for a paltry 187 and give his side the upper hand on the opening day of the lone Test on Wednesday.

Cornwall (7/75) spun a web around the Afghanistan batsmen on a turning track to shoot them out in 68.3 overs after West Indies won the toss and opted to field.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan (L), West Indies skipper Jason Holder (R). Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC

At stumps, West Indies were 68 for two in 22 overs, still trailing Afghanistan by 119 runs.

Sent into bat, Afghanistan started cautiously with the pair of Ibrahim Zadran (17) and Javed Ahmadi (39) stitching 28 runs off 12.2 overs. Cornwall gave West Indies the breakthrough by removing Zadran.

Afghanistan lost two more wickets before lunch to be placed at 90 for three in 30.4 overs.

Thereafter, it was all a Cornwall show as the off-spinner wreaked havoc by picking up the wickets of Rahmat Shah (4), Asghar Afghan (4), Nasir Jamal (2) and Afsar Zazai (32) to reduce Afghanistan to 165 for eight at tea.

West Indies skipper Jason Holder (2/22) also contributed two wickets with his medium pace by removing his counterpart Rashid Khan (1) and Amit Hamza (34) before Cornwall put an end to the Afghanistan innings by dismissing Yamin Ahmadzai (18).

In reply, West Indies lost opener Kraigg Braithwaite (11) and Shai Hope (7) early before John Campbell (30 not out) and Shamarh Brooks (19 not out) steadied the ship.

Left-arm spinner Amir Hamza (1/25) and Rashid (1/24) shared the honours for Afghanistan.

Brief Scores:

Afghanistan 1st Innings: 187 all out in 68.3 overs (Javed Ahmadi 39, Amir Hamza 34; Rakheem Cornwall 7/75).

West Indies 1st Innings: 68 for 2 in 22 overs (John Campbell 30 not out; Rashid Khan 1/24).

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Nov 28, 2019 09:21:50 IST

