Afghanistan vs West Indies LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: While West Indies will aim to end the tournament on a strong note, Afghanistan will do their best to achieve at least one win from their campaign.

Preview: With both teams out of the semi-final race, Afghanistan will have the psychological advantage when they continue the search for their maiden victory in the World Cup against West Indies, who are looking to restore pride, in Leeds on Thursday.

Afghanistan beat a star-studded West Indian side comprising power hitters like Chris Gayle, Carlos Brathwaite, and Shai Hope twice in the World Cup qualifiers, held in Harare last year.

And now with their fine show against some of the big teams in the World Cup, the war-torn nation will fancy their chances against the West Indies.

For both Afghanistan and West Indies, the tournament has been a case of so near yet so far.

Afghanistan, who have proved time and again they can't be written off as minnows, gave heavyweights India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka a run for their money during the tournament. All three sides struggled against the potent Afghan bowling attack that boasts the likes of Mohammed Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan.

For the West Indies, it was heartbreak for the third time when they came close to another big scalp against Sri Lanka on Monday. They had earlier squandered their chances of beating reigning champions Australia, followed by Carlos Brathwaite falling just short of what could have been a match-winning six against New Zealand.

"It is disappointing to come so close on a number of stages and not get that win," West Indies captain Jason Holder said after the defeat to Sri Lanka.

Both teams are out of contention for the semi-finals with Afghanistan sitting at the bottom of the points table and West Indies at the penultimate spot.

West Indies, the winners of the first two World Cups back in 1975 and 1979, have faced seven straight defeats in the tournament after starting their campaign by demolishing Pakistan in their opening game.

A win in their final match will be a nice way to exit the big stage.

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib will marshal his troops once again and will hope his spinners weave their magic one last time before they head back home.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the Afghanistan vs West Indies match:

When will Afghanistan vs West Indies match take place?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies match will take place on 4 July 2019.

Where will the Afghanistan vs West Indies match be played?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies match will be played at Headingley, Leeds

What time does the Afghanistan vs West Indies match begin?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies match begins at 3 pm IST with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs West Indies match?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in both Standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Team Squads:

West Indies Team Players: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell.

Afghanistan Team Players: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here