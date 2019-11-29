Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 2 report: Afghanistan were at a lead of 19 runs after bundling out West Indies at 277 in the first Test at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

At the end of play on day two, Afghanistan were at 109/7. After getting a decent opening partnership of 53-run between Ibrahim Zadran and Javed Ahmadi. Zadran (23) was caught in front of the wickets by Rahkeem Cornwall.

Ihsanullah (1), Rahmat Shah (0), and Ashgar Afghan (0) failed to leave their mark on the scoreboard and were sent back to the pavilion cheaply, reducing the team to 59/4.

Nasir Jamal joined Ahmadi in the middle and built a stand of 37-run for the fifth wicket. Jamal after playing a knock of 15 runs was bowled by Roston Chase.

Amir Hamza (1) was dismissed by Chase. On the last delivery of the day, Ahmadi was too picked by Chase after scoring 62 runs. Afsar Zazai remained unbeaten on two runs and will his innings on day three.

For Windies, Cornwall and Chase bagged three wickets each.

Earlier in the day, the Caribbean team resumed their play from 68/2 on day two. Shamarh Brooks scored his maiden Test century and played a knock of 111 runs.

Windies were bowled out on 277 as Amir Hamza scalped five wickets while Rashid Khan clinched three wickets.

With inputs from ANI

