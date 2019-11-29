First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in IND | 2nd Test Nov 22, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
PAK in AUS | 1st Test Nov 21, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
WI in IND Dec 06, 2019
IND vs WI
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 08, 2019
UAE vs USA
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Afghanistan vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Only Test Day 3 at Lucknow

Follow the score and updates from the third day of the only Test between Afghanistan and West Indies at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on our blog here.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 29, 2019 09:29:14 IST

187/10
Overs
68.3
R/R
2.74
Fours
22
Sixes
2
Extras
12
277/10
Overs
83.3
R/R
3.33
Fours
34
Sixes
2
Extras
13
120/10
Overs
43.1
R/R
2.78
Fours
16
Sixes
0
Extras
9
18/0
Overs
3.0
R/R
6
Fours
4
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Kraigg Brathwaite Batting 8 11 2 0
John Campbell Batting 10 7 2 0
Javed Ahmadi 1 0 9 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 2 report: Afghanistan were at a lead of 19 runs after bundling out West Indies at 277 in the first Test at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

At the end of play on day two, Afghanistan were at 109/7. After getting a decent opening partnership of 53-run between Ibrahim Zadran and Javed Ahmadi. Zadran (23) was caught in front of the wickets by Rahkeem Cornwall.

Afghanistan vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Only Test Day 3 at Lucknow

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan (L), West Indies skipper Jason Holder (R). Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC

Ihsanullah (1), Rahmat Shah (0), and Ashgar Afghan (0) failed to leave their mark on the scoreboard and were sent back to the pavilion cheaply, reducing the team to 59/4.

Nasir Jamal joined Ahmadi in the middle and built a stand of 37-run for the fifth wicket. Jamal after playing a knock of 15 runs was bowled by Roston Chase.

Amir Hamza (1) was dismissed by Chase. On the last delivery of the day, Ahmadi was too picked by Chase after scoring 62 runs. Afsar Zazai remained unbeaten on two runs and will his innings on day three.

For Windies, Cornwall and Chase bagged three wickets each.

Earlier in the day, the Caribbean team resumed their play from 68/2 on day two. Shamarh Brooks scored his maiden Test century and played a knock of 111 runs.

Windies were bowled out on 277 as Amir Hamza scalped five wickets while Rashid Khan clinched three wickets.

With inputs from ANI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 29, 2019 09:29:14 IST

Tags : Afghanistan Cricket Team, Afghanistan Vs West Indies, Afghanistan Vs West Indies 2019, Afghanistan Vs West Indies Test, Cricket, Jason Holder, Live Cricket Score, Live Score, Rashid Khan, West Indies Cricket Team

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all