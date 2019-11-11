First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 10, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
ENG in NZ | 5th T20I Nov 10, 2019
NZ vs ENG
New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by 9 runs)
BAN in IND Nov 14, 2019
IND vs BAN
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
AFG and WI in IND Nov 14, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Afghanistan vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Lucknow

Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the third one-day international between Afghanistan and West Indies at Lucknow on our live blog.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 11, 2019 14:06:33 IST

38/1
Overs
7.4
R/R
5.14
Fours
5
Sixes
1
Extras
1
Hazratullah Zazai Batting 32 27 5 1
Alzarri Joseph 3.4 1 23 1

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: West Indies will aim to complete a whitewash when they square off against Afghanistan in the third and final ODI of the series at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Afghanistan vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Lucknow

Nicholas Pooran top-scored for the Windies with a 50-ball 67 in the second ODI of the three-match series. AFP

West Indies took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after beating Afghanistan by 47 runs in the second ODI on Saturday,  thereby clinching their first ODI series in five years.

"(It) feels good. We haven't won a series for a long time (and) it was on our minds back home," said West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, who is leading the ODI team for the first time.

In the second ODI, Afghanistan's batters continued to struggle against West Indies pace and spin and was bowled out for 200 with more than four overs to spare.

Off-spinner Roston Chase (3-30) helped to mop up the top order before seamer Sheldon Cottrell (3-29) and leg-spinner Hayden Walsh (3-36) ran through the lower middle-order and the tail. The defeat stretched Afghanistan's losing streak in ODIs to 11 matches in a row.

Top-scorer Najibullah Zadran (56) and Mohammad Nabi (32) shared 68 runs for the sixth wicket but both went in successive overs as Afghanistan lost its last five wickets for only 23 runs.

Earlier, after being put in to bat, Nicholas Pooran smashed 67 off 50 balls to help West Indies reach 247-9. West Indies had been reduced to 182-6 after openers Evin Lewis (54) and Shai Hope (43) put on 98 runs.

Lewis and Hope denied the four-pronged Afghanistan spin attack until midway through the innings when skipper Rashid Khan finally broke the stand in his fourth over by trapping Hope leg before wicket. Lewis followed in the next over when off-spinner Javed Ahmadi had him clean bowled around his legs.

Chase, who hit 94 in the first ODI in West Indies' seven-wicket win on Wednesday, was again clean bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rehman while trying to pull the unorthodox spinner over midwicket.
Although Afghanistan kept on taking wickets, Pooran took charge in the last six overs before he fell in the last over while attempting to clear the long-off fence.

Pooran hit seven fours and three sixes in his blistering knock that gave West Indies enough runs to record its first ODI series victory since it beat Bangladesh at home in 2014.

Afghanistan is hosting the West Indies in this northern Indian city for three ODIs, followed by three T20s and a one-off test.

With AP inputs 

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2019 14:06:33 IST

Tags : AFG Vs WI, Afghanistan, Afghanistan Vs West Indies, Afghanistan Vs West Indies 2019, Asghar Afghan, Cricket, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, LUCKNOW, Nicholas Pooran, Rashid Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Sports, West Indies

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5264 263
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9072 259
6 New Zealand 5843 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all