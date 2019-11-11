Afghanistan vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Lucknow
Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the third one-day international between Afghanistan and West Indies at Lucknow on our live blog.
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Live Now
Preview: West Indies will aim to complete a whitewash when they square off against Afghanistan in the third and final ODI of the series at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Nicholas Pooran top-scored for the Windies with a 50-ball 67 in the second ODI of the three-match series. AFP
West Indies took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after beating Afghanistan by 47 runs in the second ODI on Saturday, thereby clinching their first ODI series in five years.
"(It) feels good. We haven't won a series for a long time (and) it was on our minds back home," said West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, who is leading the ODI team for the first time.
In the second ODI, Afghanistan's batters continued to struggle against West Indies pace and spin and was bowled out for 200 with more than four overs to spare.
Off-spinner Roston Chase (3-30) helped to mop up the top order before seamer Sheldon Cottrell (3-29) and leg-spinner Hayden Walsh (3-36) ran through the lower middle-order and the tail. The defeat stretched Afghanistan's losing streak in ODIs to 11 matches in a row.
Top-scorer Najibullah Zadran (56) and Mohammad Nabi (32) shared 68 runs for the sixth wicket but both went in successive overs as Afghanistan lost its last five wickets for only 23 runs.
Earlier, after being put in to bat, Nicholas Pooran smashed 67 off 50 balls to help West Indies reach 247-9. West Indies had been reduced to 182-6 after openers Evin Lewis (54) and Shai Hope (43) put on 98 runs.
Lewis and Hope denied the four-pronged Afghanistan spin attack until midway through the innings when skipper Rashid Khan finally broke the stand in his fourth over by trapping Hope leg before wicket. Lewis followed in the next over when off-spinner Javed Ahmadi had him clean bowled around his legs.
Chase, who hit 94 in the first ODI in West Indies' seven-wicket win on Wednesday, was again clean bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rehman while trying to pull the unorthodox spinner over midwicket.
Although Afghanistan kept on taking wickets, Pooran took charge in the last six overs before he fell in the last over while attempting to clear the long-off fence.
Pooran hit seven fours and three sixes in his blistering knock that gave West Indies enough runs to record its first ODI series victory since it beat Bangladesh at home in 2014.
Afghanistan is hosting the West Indies in this northern Indian city for three ODIs, followed by three T20s and a one-off test.
With AP inputs
Updated Date:
Nov 11, 2019 14:06:33 IST
