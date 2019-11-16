First Cricket
Afghanistan vs West Indies, LIVE cricket score, 2nd T20I at Lucknow

Follow the live score of the second T20I between Afghanistan and West Indies being played at Lucknow

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 16, 2019 21:42:01 IST

147/7
Overs
20.0
R/R
7.35
Fours
13
Sixes
3
Extras
9
84/6
Overs
16.3
R/R
5.15
Fours
7
Sixes
1
Extras
2

Toss News: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat first in the second T20I of the three-match series. They will look to better their last match performance in the shortest format of the game. Kieron Pollard Windies beat them in the first T20I by 30 runs. They will hope to repeat the same show in the this T20I as well.

Karim Janat has replaced left arm pacer Fareed Malik in Afghanistan playing XI while West Indies fielded the same playing they played in first T20I in the second match as well.

Afghanistan XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

West Indies XI: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Kesrick Williams, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell

Updated Date: Nov 16, 2019 21:42:01 IST

