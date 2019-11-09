First Cricket
Afghanistan vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Lucknow

Follow the live scorecard of the second ODI between Afghanistan and West Indies at Lucknow, with West Indies currently leading the series 1-0 after winning the first match by seven wickets.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 09, 2019 14:04:57 IST

46/0
Overs
10.1
R/R
4.55
Fours
8
Sixes
0
Extras
3
Shai Hope (W) Batting 21 36 4 0
Evin Lewis Batting 22 25 4 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Afghanistan will hope to mount a fight back in the second one-dayer against West Indies at Lucknow, one that will help them level the series in a do-or-die clash.

Shai Hope and Roston Chase struck half-centuries to power West Indies to a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the first one-day international in smog-hit Lucknow on Wednesday.

Chase and Hope put on a key 163-run stand for the third wicket as West Indies reached their target of 195 in 46.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chase, who was promoted to bat at number four, made 94 before he was bowled by teenage spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman while opener Hope compiled an unbeaten 77.

Chase also took two wickets with his off-spin to help dismiss Afghanistan for 194 in their newly adopted home in Lucknow. India has been the home of the war-torn nation's cricket team since 2015.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2019 14:04:57 IST

Tags : AFG Vs WI, Afghanistan, Afghanistan Vs West Indies, Afghanistan Vs West Indies 2019, Asghar Afghan, Cricket, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, LUCKNOW, Rashid Khan, Sports, West Indies

