Afghanistan vs West Indies, LIVE cricket score, 1st ODI at Lucknow
Catch the live scorecard of the first ODI between West Indies and Afghanistan being played at Lucknow.
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB Vs INDC India B beat India C by 51 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB Vs INDC India C beat India B by 136 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC Vs INDA India C beat India A by 232 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA Vs INDB India B beat India A by 108 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 1 wicket
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 53 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 29 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW West Indies Women beat India Women by 1 run
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand beat England by 14 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh beat India by 7 wickets
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Match Abandoned
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 6th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 7th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 8th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Kwacha T20 Women's Cup, 2019 MAWW vs MOZW - Nov 6th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs BIH - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs UTT - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KER vs TN - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7935
|274
|2
|England
|4555
|268
|3
|Australia
|6340
|264
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|8620
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|5000
|250
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard, quick scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Preview, 1st ODI: Afghanistan take on West Indies in the first of the three ODIs that begin today at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket stadium. This is Afghanistan cricket team's adopted home and they would hope for some support in Lucknow. The stadium, which also goes by the name Ekana, is a new one and has seen only one T20I taking place here between India and West Indies in 2018. The first ODI of this series will also be the first for the Ekana stadium. This also means that nature of the track will be unknown to both sides.
File image of West Indies captain Kieron Pollard and Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan. Image courtesy: Twitter/@ACBofficials
Windies captain Kieron Pollard has already said that his team will need to be careful of Afghanistan spinners as they are world class. He said, "Rashid Khan is a world-class bowler. It was seen by all of us and all around the world. Again there is no secret about it. Nabi himself has been doing well, he is a classical off-spinner. Mujeeb has done well for himself."
It will be a special match for Pollard as well. He will play his first ODI for West Indies after a gap of three years.
However, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan wants the team to not only be dependent on spin and 'Afghani power' when it comes to big hitting. He said on the eve of the match that Afghanistan need to play smart cricket to beat West Indies. Ekana stadium has large outfields so running between the wickets will be equally important here.
"We are not big in size but we hit big sixes. We have the Afghani power and this boundary will also be small for us. But we will have to play smart cricket and not focus much on big shots. Because on such big ground, you have to play smart cricket," said Rashid.
Squads:
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh, Romario Shepherd, Khary Pierre, Sunil Ambris
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ibrahim Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Afsar Zazai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yamin Ahmadzai
Updated Date:
Nov 06, 2019 13:42:25 IST
