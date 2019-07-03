First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 40 Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs
ICC CWC | Match 39 Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs
ICC CWC Jul 03, 2019
ENG vs NZ
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
ICC CWC Jul 04, 2019
AFG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Afghanistan vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Tomorrow 4 July Match: Schedule, Time, Venue

While both Afghanistan and West Indies are out semi-final race, there's a lot of pride to play for. Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the Afghanistan vs West Indies match

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 03, 2019 13:55:31 IST

With both teams out of the semi-final race, Afghanistan will have the psychological advantage when they continue the search for their maiden victory in the World Cup against West Indies, who are looking to restore pride, in Leeds on Thursday.

Afghanistan beat a star-studded West Indian side comprising power hitters like Chris Gayle, Carlos Brathwaite, and Shai Hope twice in the World Cup qualifiers, held in Harare last year.

And now with their fine show against some of the big teams in the World Cup, the war-torn nation will fancy their chances against the West Indies.

For both Afghanistan and West Indies, the tournament has been a case of so near yet so far.

Afghanistan, who have proved time and again they can't be written off as minnows, gave heavyweights India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka a run for their money during the tournament. All three sides struggled against the potent Afghan bowling attack that boasts the likes of Mohammed Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan.

For the West Indies, it was heartbreak for the third time when they came close to another big scalp against Sri Lanka on Monday. They had earlier squandered their chances of beating reigning champions Australia, followed by Carlos Brathwaite falling just short of what could have been a match-winning six against New Zealand.

"It is disappointing to come so close on a number of stages and not get that win," West Indies captain Jason Holder said after the defeat to Sri Lanka.

Both teams are out of contention for the semi-finals with Afghanistan sitting at the bottom of the points table and West Indies at the penultimate spot.

West Indies, the winners of the first two World Cups back in 1975 and 1979, have faced seven straight defeats in the tournament after starting their campaign by demolishing Pakistan in their opening game.

A win in their final match will be a nice way to exit the big stage.

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib will marshal his troops once again and will hope his spinners weave their magic one last time before they head back home.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the Afghanistan vs West Indies match:

When will Afghanistan vs West Indies match take place?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies match will take place on 4 July 2019.

Where will the Afghanistan vs West Indies match be played?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies match will be played at Headingley, Leeds

What time does the Afghanistan vs West Indies match begin?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies match begins at 3 pm IST with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs West Indies match?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in both Standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Team Squads:

West Indies Team PlayersChris GayleEvin LewisDarren BravoShimron HetmyerNicholas Pooran(w), Ashley NurseAndre RussellJason Holder(c), Carlos BrathwaiteShai HopeFabian AllenKemar RoachOshane ThomasShannon GabrielSheldon Cottrell.

Afghanistan Team Players: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah ZazaiRahmat ShahHashmatullah ShahidiAsghar AfghanMohammad NabiNajibullah ZadranGulbadin Naib(c), Rashid KhanDawlat ZadranMujeeb Ur RahmanNoor Ali ZadranSamiullah ShenwariAftab AlamHamid Hassan.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 14:11:31 IST

Tags : Afghanistan Vs West Indies, Afghanistan Vs West Indies When And Where To Watch, Chris Gayle, Cricket World Cup 2019, Hotstar, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, West Indies Vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2019 Afghanistan, World Cup 2019 West Indies, World Cup Livestreaming

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 8 6 1 1 13
New Zealand 8 5 2 1 11
England 8 5 3 0 10
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 8 3 4 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 8 1 6 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all