Leeds: With both teams out of the semi-final race, Afghanistan will have the psychological advantage when they continue the search for their maiden victory in the World Cup against West Indies, who are looking to restore pride on Thursday.

Afghanistan beat a star studded West Indian side comprising power hitters like Chris Gayle, Carlos Brathwaite and Shai Hope twice in the World Cup qualifiers, held in Harare last year.

And now with their fine show against some of the big teams in the World Cup, the war-torn nation will fancy their chances against the West Indies.

For both Afghanistan and West Indies, the tournament has been a case of so near yet so far.

Afghanistan, who have proved time and again they can't be written off as minnows, gave heavyweights India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka a run for their money during the tournament. All three sides struggled against the potent Afghan bowling attack that boasts the likes of Mohammed Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Rashid Khan.

For the West Indies, it was heartbreak for the third time when they came close to another big scalp against Sri Lanka on Monday. They had earlier squandered their chances of beating reigning champions Australia, followed by Carlos Brathwaite falling just short of what could have been a match-winning six against New Zealand.

"It is disappointing to come so close on a number of stages and not get that win," West Indies captain Jason Holder said after the defeat to Sri Lanka.

Both teams are out of contention for the semifinals with Afghanistan sitting bottom of the points table and West Indies in the penultimate spot.

West Indies, the winners of the first two World Cups back in 1975 and 1979, have faced seven straight defeats in the tournament after starting their campaign by demolishing Pakistan in their opening game.

A win in their final match will be a nice way to exit the big stage.

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib will marshal his troops once again and will hope his spinners weave their magic one last time before they head back home.

Match starts at 3 PM IST.

Squads:

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Ambris, Evin Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Darren Bravo, Fabian Allen.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (captain), Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shinwari, Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Ikram Alikhil.

