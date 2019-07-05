First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ZIM in IRE | 2nd ODI Jul 04, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 5 runs
ICC CWC | Match 42 Jul 04, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs
ICC CWC Jul 05, 2019
PAK vs BAN
Lord's, London
ICC CWC Jul 06, 2019
SL vs IND
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Afghanistan vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle feels disappointed to end tournament without making it to semis

Having definitely played in his last World Cup, big-hitting opener Chris Gayle on Thursday regretted not being able to make the semifinals, but said he will be around to help West Indies cricket.

Press Trust of India, Jul 05, 2019 08:10:36 IST

Leeds: Having "definitely" played in his last World Cup, big-hitting opener Chris Gayle on Thursday regretted not being able to make the semifinals, but said he will be around to help West Indies cricket.

West Indies' Chris Gayle leaves the crease after being dismissed. AP

West Indies' Chris Gayle leaves the crease after being dismissed. AP

"It's been a privilege and honour to represent West Indies in five World Cups, disappointed to end without making it to the final four. Lot has happened behind the scenes to get here and be here, that's fantastic," Gayle said after their last match against Afghanistan ended in a 23-run win.

The victory will hardly be any consolation for West Indies, who started the tournament on a high, but are going back with only two wins from nine games.

"Would've loved to lift the trophy, but it didn't happen but at the same time it was fun, enjoyed it. All the guys rallied around me, got the support of the youngsters. Must commend the staff for the work ethics they've put in. Words can't explain my feeling at the moment honestly," the 39-year-old veteran said.

Last week, Gayle had indicated that he could retire from international after the series against India next month.

"We have a great bunch, it's for them to uplift West Indies cricket. I'll be around, I may be around for a few more games, will be there for the youngsters. World Cup wasn't to be but life does go on.

"It is my last World Cup....unless they give me two years of rest and I come back (laughs). I don't intend to put my body on the risk, I've been struggling. This is the last one, definitely."

Gayle needed 18 to leapfrog Brian Lara and become the Windies' leading one-day international run-scorer of all-time, only to be dismissed for 7.

He added, "The future looks bright, with Hetmyer, Hope, Pooran - those guys will carry the flag and make sure West Indies cricket is back to where it belongs. They have a young captain in Jason Holder as well, they have to rally around. Look forward to the next World Cup as well."

Asked about his plans ahead, he said, "To play the T20Is and ODIs against India, the CPL and the Canadian T20. That's that. We'll see after that what happens.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2019 08:10:36 IST

Tags : Afghanistan Vs West Indies, Chris Gayle, Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, World Cup 2019 Afghanistan, World Cup 2019 West Indies

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 8 6 1 1 13
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 8 3 4 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all