First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 1st ODI Nov 06, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
PAK in AUS | 2nd T20I Nov 05, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
BAN in IND Nov 07, 2019
IND vs BAN
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
ENG in NZ Nov 08, 2019
NZ vs ENG
McLean Park, Napier
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Afghanistan vs West Indies, Highlights, 1st ODI at Lucknow, Full cricket score: Windies win by seven wickets

Catch the live scorecard of the first ODI between West Indies and Afghanistan being played at Lucknow.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 06, 2019 21:15:53 IST

West Indies beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets

194/10
Overs
45.2
R/R
4.29
Fours
18
Sixes
3
Extras
7
197/3
Overs
46.3
R/R
4.25
Fours
17
Sixes
0
Extras
8

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard, quick scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview, 1st ODI: Afghanistan take on West Indies in the first of the three ODIs that begin today at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket stadium. This is Afghanistan cricket team's adopted home and they would hope for some support in Lucknow. The stadium, which also goes by the name Ekana, is a new one and has seen only one T20I taking place here between India and West Indies in 2018. The first ODI of this series will also be the first for the Ekana stadium. This also means that nature of the track will be unknown to both sides.

Afghanistan vs West Indies, Highlights, 1st ODI at Lucknow, Full cricket score: Windies win by seven wickets

File image of West Indies captain Kieron Pollard and Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan. Image courtesy: Twitter/@ACBofficials

Windies captain Kieron Pollard has already said that his team will need to be careful of Afghanistan spinners as they are world class. He said, "Rashid Khan is a world-class bowler. It was seen by all of us and all around the world. Again there is no secret about it. Nabi himself has been doing well, he is a classical off-spinner. Mujeeb has done well for himself."

It will be a special match for Pollard as well. He will play his first ODI for West Indies after a gap of three years.

However, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan wants the team to not only be dependent on spin and 'Afghani power' when it comes to big hitting. He said on the eve of the match that Afghanistan need to play smart cricket to beat West Indies. Ekana stadium has large outfields so running between the wickets will be equally important here.

"We are not big in size but we hit big sixes. We have the Afghani power and this boundary will also be small for us. But we will have to play smart cricket and not focus much on big shots. Because on such big ground, you have to play smart cricket," said Rashid.

Squads:

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh, Romario Shepherd, Khary Pierre, Sunil Ambris

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ibrahim Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Afsar Zazai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yamin Ahmadzai

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 21:15:53 IST

Tags : 1st ODI At Lucknow, Afghanistan Cricket Team, Afghanistan Vs West Indies, Afghanistan Vs West Indies 2019, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium, Cricket, Cricket Live Score, Kieron Pollard, Live Cricket Score, Rashid Khan, West Indies Cricket Team

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4555 268
3 Australia 6340 264
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 8620 261
6 New Zealand 5000 250
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all