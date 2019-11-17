First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 1st T20I Nov 14, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
ENG in NZ Nov 21, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
PAK in AUS Nov 21, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Afghanistan vs West Indies, cricket match LIVE, 3rd T20I at Lucknow: Rashid Khan and Co look to avenge ODI series loss

Follow the live score of the second T20I between Afghanistan and West Indies being played at Lucknow

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 17, 2019 18:59:49 IST

24/2
Overs
4.3
R/R
5.58
Fours
2
Sixes
1
Extras
4
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W) Batting 18 15 2 1
Sheldon Cottrell 2.3 0 14 2
Jason Holder 2 0 9 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss news: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final T20I of the three-match series. After the home side were trounced 3-0 in the ODI series, they further lost the first T20I before notching up their first win, beating the visitors by 41 runs on the back of Karim Jamat's 5-wicket haul which came at the expense of a measly 11 runs and broke the back of the West Indies' batting. The visitors could only manage 106/8 in their 20 overs while chasing a target of 148.

West Indies XI: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kieron Pollard (capt), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell

Afghanistan XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (capt), Karim Janat, Naveen ul Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

 

 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 17, 2019 18:59:49 IST

Tags : 2nd t20i At Lucknow, 3rd t20i At Lucknow, AFG Vs WI, Afghanistan, Afghanistan Vs West Indies, Afghanistan Vs West Indies 2019, Asghar Afghan, Cricket, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Live Cricket Score, LUCKNOW, Nicholas Pooran, Rashid Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Sports, West Indies

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all