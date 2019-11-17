Afghanistan vs West Indies, cricket match LIVE, 3rd T20I at Lucknow: Rashid Khan and Co look to avenge ODI series loss
Follow the live score of the second T20I between Afghanistan and West Indies being played at Lucknow
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Live Now
Toss news: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final T20I of the three-match series. After the home side were trounced 3-0 in the ODI series, they further lost the first T20I before notching up their first win, beating the visitors by 41 runs on the back of Karim Jamat's 5-wicket haul which came at the expense of a measly 11 runs and broke the back of the West Indies' batting. The visitors could only manage 106/8 in their 20 overs while chasing a target of 148.
West Indies XI: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kieron Pollard (capt), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell
Afghanistan XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (capt), Karim Janat, Naveen ul Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Updated Date:
Nov 17, 2019 18:59:49 IST
