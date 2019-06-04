FOUR! Oh, the sweet sound off the bat, flight from Mujeeb, Perera dances down the track and hits it to the deep mid-wicket boundary for four runs

FOUR! Mujeeb pitches it short, bad ball, there was no protection for him deep square of the wicket, and Perera cut it away beautifully to fetch four more.

Terrific start as Sri Lanka move to 91 without loss after eight overs. The move to open with KJP has worked as he has made most of the field restrictions.

Mujeeb continues. Perera is making most of this bad bowling effort from Afghanistan. He is already 35 off 24 balls. Mujeeb has looked off colour in the tournament so far with the ball in hand. He should look to contain the batsmen here more than try and experiment with his mystery deliveries.

Nabi continues. Sri Lanka have got a great start here. There is a plan in place clearly. Karunaratne looking to collect singles and play risk-free shots and Perera going berserk with the bat. Bowlers have to adapt to different strategies to both the batsmen. Five off this over.

Mujeeb continues. That's what happens, when the runs start coming off the bat, you start calling well, running those quick singles and doubles. Perera ran as soon as he saw a misfield inside the circle on the off side and started off quickly from his crease, Karunaratne accepting the call. End of the first powerplay. Sri Lanka placed at 79/0. Superb start.

Captain Gulbadin Naib, right-arm medium, brings himself into the attack. He is creating some move off the pitch with dibbly-dobbly pace of his. Almost got a return catch to dismiss Perera on the fourth ball of the over. Just four from his first over.

This is the only second ODI in his career where Mujeeb Ur Rahman did not open the bowling for Afghanistan. The other instance was recorded against Ireland at Belfast this year.

Nabi continues. As expected, he is containing the batsmen well. Just 3 off the over but that is not all Afghanistan want right now. They need wickets, maybe two in succession to pull the match back.

Naib and Nabi bowling in tandem. Naib continues. He went back to get some treatment on his elbow. Back to bowl, changes line, comes round the wicket after ball 1. Goes back to over the stumps to bowl the last ball. The captain and bowler thinking in sync at the moment.

OUT! Soft dimissal for Karunaratne. Nabi bowled another wicket-to-wicket line, Karunaratne danced down the track and it appeared the ball skidded on to the bat, as he could not get the elevation, hitting the ball straight to the fielder at mid-on. Karunaratne c Najibullah b Nabi 30(45)

Nabi provides the first breakthrough for Afghanistan. The experienced campaigner has been their best bowler so far. Bowled tight lines to cultivate that fault shot from Karunaratne. Sri Lanka's captain back in the hut. Afghanistan should aim for a quick second here. They are still far behind in the race today.

Disappointing shot from the captain to get out. His role in this team is very clear. Do what Marvan Atapattu did for all those years - hold one end up. He will be kicking himself. He had not played an ODI for more than four years when he was picked in the World Cup squad. In the two ODIs since his return, he had posted half-centuries. Missed out on a third.

This is Lahiru Thirimanne’s third ODI since 2018. He averages 42.11 batting at No.3 in ODIs.

FOUR! This is gift to Thirimanne, was a free hit actually, short and slower in pace from Naib, batsman waited, waited and waited, then smashed it past the bowler for a boundary.

Lahiru Thirimanne joins Perera in the middle. Another left-handed batsman so Afghanistan can continue to stick to the same plan. Naib continues and he has given a good start to yet another Sri Lankan batsman. Front-foot no-ball and a free hit to Thirimanne. Bad bowling really. Hundred up for Sri Lanka. They are aiming at a big target today. Not to forget, 3000 ODI runs for Thirimanne.

Good start for Sri Lanka but playing Rashid Khan is the challenge now. They have had troubles against him in recent times after not picking up his googly. Playing as straight as possible is the key as Rashid will be looking to bowl a few on the pads. Be patient. Wait for the loose balls. Don't ruin this chance.

Rashid Khan, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack now. Let's see how he fares on this track, where they might not be too much help for his style of bowling. Sri Lanka on top right now and they depend on their best bowler to deliver today. Five from his first over. Time for Drinks as well.

FOUR! Pelted away for four by Perera. Was a free hit again and he stood and smashed the ball for four to extra cover boundary for four runs to bring up his fifty in style.

FOUR! Another free hit for Perera, wide outside the off stump line, Perera stretched his arms and smashes it away between extra cover and long-off

Well, well, well. Captain Naib is not doing any good to his own confidence by bowling front-foot no-balls. Free hit called and he followed it with two big wides on the off side. Was hit for four runs by Perera who reached his fifty. Naib did not stop there and returned with another front-foot no-ball. Another free hit and Perera hit him for another four. That's a good example of bad limited -overs cricket bowling by Afghan captain.

Rashid continues. Just 3 off the over. The better bowlers in Afghanistan's ranks are doing well. Like Nabi, Rashid too bowling tight line. They are not getting support from the other end. Thirimanne has settled in well here as well.

Hamid Hassan back into the attack, replaced Naib. He is concentrating on back onf the length deliveries now. The third man was kept busy throughout the over as both lefties kept on dabbing singles in that region.

Rashid completes a quick over. There was a LBW appeal for Thirimanne but turned down by the umpire. There was an inside-edge on to the pads. Another 3-run over from Rashid. Wicket hard to come by.

Absolute jaffa from Hassan to Perera on the fourth ball and then non-verbal communication between the batsmen and bowler followed up. That angled in delivery off the good length almost beat keeper Shahzad as well. Balls passing the edges. Hassan is back.

OUT! That's the end of Thirimanne and guess what, it is Nabi with the wicket, came from over the wicket, simple off spinner which seems to have come to Thirimanne rather quickly. The ball found a big gap between bat and pad, disturbed the timber. Thirimanne b Nabi 25(34)

OUT! Superb from Nabi, what a gem he is for Afghanistan. Round-arm action this time from him, ball held its line after pitching, produced the edge off new batter Mendis' bat, and went straight to Rahmat Shah at first slip. The last ball had gone wide off Shah and this time he was ready for the catch. Afghanistan continue to come back and it is Nabi who is leading the comeback. Kusal Mendis c Rahmat b Nabi 2(2)

OUT! Nabi takes another one. This is the third wicket in the over. CRAZY scenes in Cardiff. This time he goes a little straight arm, just simple off spin, Mathews wanted to cut it, ended up edging it to first slip, the ball travelled to Rahmat there deflected off the keeper's pads but he held on to the catch. WHAT A COMEBACK FROM AFGHANISTAN. Mathews c Rahmat b Nabi 0(2)

Nabi comes back into the attack and gets a wicket. Castled Thirimanne's stumps. Two balls later, produced an edge off Thirimanne's bat. OUT. Two balls more and one more wicket. Nabi has done the magic for Afghanistan. On his own, he has lifted the spirits of the players and fans alike in the stadium. Sri Lanka has been hit by a brain fade.

Seamers were expect to have a impact in this game with overcast conditions. But Nabi has turned this game on its head in just one over having run through Sri Lanka's middle order; three wickets in an over. Mathews in his third World Cup campaign and Sri Lanka's most experienced player yet to open his account in this competition having been dismissed without scoring in both games.

OUT! AFGHANISTAN HAVE JUST ARRIVED, LADIES AND GENTS! Lovely delivery from Hassan, came in to Dhananjaya de Silva after pitching. The right-handed batsman had no answer to the ball, edged it to the keeper behind the stumps. What is happening, Sri Lanka? Dhananjaya de Silva c Mohammad Shahzad b Hamid 0(4)

Hassan continues and he too picks up a wicket. The game has changed on its head in the last two overs, thanks to Nabi first and then Hamid Hassan. Great comeback by Afghans. Sri Lanka five down now.

Only three spinners have taken a five-for against Sri Lanka in an ICC ODI World Cup match - Vic Marks (1983), Abdul Qadir (1983) and Collins Obuya (2003). Can Nabi join the list today?

Nabi continues. What baffles your mind is how in the world of mystery spinners, Nabi has etched his name among the best bowlers in limited overs cricket. Just basic things. Simple things and he benefits from them. The clarity of thought in his bowling is what makes him shine.

Bizarre cricket in the middle by Sri Lankans. Either edging the ball behind or running blind singles. Both Perera's (Kusal and Thisara) finding some issues while calling. Hassan done with his sixth. Just 3 off the over.

OUT! This was on the cards, Kusal and Thisara were calling badly for singles. This time Thisara hit it to short cover and wanted to run, came half way to the pitch before asked by Kusal to retun, throw came at rocket speed from Shahidi and keeper Shahzad took the bails off quickly as Thisara fell short by inches. T Perera run out (Shahidi/Mohammad Shahzad) 2(4)

What Sri Lanka are doing in the middle is a suicide on a cricket pitch. There is no explanation for this. Tricked by good deliveries and lost wickets earlier. Now, bad calls and running between the wickets leading to sixth loss. This is absolutely insane. They were 144/1 and now 159/6.

Hassan bowls his seventh over and this should be his last over in this spell. Bowling superbly though and should get another go. Naib should go got for the kill here and get them bowled out for 200. Have the momentum and then chase it down.

SIX! We almost forgot that runs are to be scored in this match. Scrambled seam from Nabi, Udana dances down the wicket and hits him over long-off for a six.

Comical mix-ups, dramatic collapses, sloppy fielding, infighting, frequent change of captains were all part and parcel of Pakistan cricket not too long ago. Sri Lanka are the new Pakistan. Total chaos in Cardiff.

Nabi continues and wait a minute, new batter Udana comes out and smashes him for a six. We did not see that coming. Sangakkara says in Comm box that this is how he plays but needs to be intelligent in this approach as well.

Rashid comes into the attack now. Hassan is off. Afghanistan in the second half of the innings have looked a completely different team than the first half. More zip in the ball, good in the field, tactful. Need to carry on this. Sri Lanka, completely the opposite.

Nabi will bowl hismelf out it seems. Completed his ninth over. Udana and Kusal's one achievement has been that they stopped the fall of wickets. 18-run stand between them so far. Need to continue the good work.

Rashid Khan continues. Completes a quick over. A maiden over this one. Brilliant stuff from one of Afghanistan's senior-most bowlers. Sri Lanka have no choice but to respect the good deliveries because of the situation they are in.

OUT! Sri Lanka lose their seventh. Phew! This is tragic for them. This was nothing delivery but this was also a nothing shot from Udana as well. An ugly heave attempted, missed the ball, the ball hit the middle stumps. Udana b Dawlat Zadran 10(21)

Overcast conditions, green pitch. Afghanistan opt to bowl. Five overs done here and Sri Lanka sitting on a great start. Fifty up for them. No wickets loss. 17 extras bowled by Afghans. Terrible start for Naib and Co.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff, Preview: Both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will look to bounce back from defeats when they meet each other at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff for their ICC Cricket World Cup match.

Meanwhile, Dimuth Karunaratne urged his Sri Lanka flops to stay positive after they were jeered by angry fans during Saturday's embarrassing 10-wicket loss to New Zealand in their opening match of the World Cup.

Sri Lanka crashed to 136 all out after being put into bat first in Cardiff and the Black Caps chased down the modest target in 16.1 overs.

Martin Guptill, hitting 73, and Colin Munro, scoring 58, hammered the runs after pacemen Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson claimed three wickets each against hapless Sri Lanka.

But skipper Karunaratne, who stood out with his unbeaten 52, said all is not lost as long as his players don't dwell on the defeat.

"I think we have another eight games to go. We need to (keep our) chin up and play very well," Karunaratne said in the post-match press conference.

"We need to see what we have. On the back end we need to get some partnerships, (and in) the middle part. Those are the key areas. We're looking forward to doing it."

The 1996 champions were on the receiving end of some booing by a group of Sri Lankan fans who were frustrated by the tame nature of their team's loss.

Karunaratne will hope that his team will fight back against Afghanistan and clinch the victory.

Squad

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.

With inputs from AFP