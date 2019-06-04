The rain has not stopped at Cardiff, much to many of the cricket lovers' angst. In a few minutes, the overs will begin to be curtailed. Let's see how much more time till the rain subsides!

Ben Stokes' birthday today. ICC is right, there is no other way to wish him than get immersed in this catch which kick-started the World Cup!

Team India took over the paintball challenge as a team building exercise. Catch that and everything else buzzing on social media in our wrap here .

Rain ceases to go but the fans are unperturbed!

England were poor in the field yesterday. This effort from Woakes was an exception

The drainage system in Cardiff is excellent and one of the best in the world. The 2011 Test between Sri Lanka and England was heading for a dull draw with heavy rain on the last two days. No play was possible well into the afternoon session on day five due to a heavy downpour. But once rain stopped, the ground staff dried it up in no time and play got underway. Sri Lanka collapsed in dramatic style. Bowled out for 82 in less than two hours as England won by an innings. That collapse was bad, but nothing compared to what we saw today.

Cheer up, people! Inspection to happen soon, as per Test Match Special

Big News: Play to resume at 4 pm (UK time), which makes it 8.30 pm (Indian Standard Time). So in about 25 minutes from now. 41 overs a side contest.

The players are coming out on the field. Afghanistan will face 8 more overs in this innings. Remember 41-overs a side contest this now.

FOUR! A little short and Malinga goes big over the mid-off fielder. An ugly heave really from him but effective to fetch four runs

Zadran resumes things in the middle. Lakmal faces the first ball, daps it to off side and collects a single. The whole scenario changes now for both teams with the game being curtailed to 41 overs each innings. A lot of rethinking would happen in both the dressing room. Malinga hits a boundary in the over, not the best cricket shot but it did give him and Sri Lanka four more runs.

Rashid Khan from the other end. This is a unique sight really. Malinga facing him and defending on front foot. Just 1 run from the over.

FOUR! Ugly heave again, this time from Lakmal and yet again effective, the ball zooms past through deep midw-wicket for four

FOUR! Another mis-directed short ball from Zadran and Lakmal pulls it away again to deep mid-wicket. Turning out to be Sri Lanka's phase of the game.

OUT! Excellent slow yorker from Zadran, Malinga had no clue about it. Got the taste of his own medicine, to be honest and Zadran could not help but celebrate the wicket a little more animatedely than he would have thought. Sri Lanka nine down now. Malinga b Dawlat Zadran 4(14)

Two boundaries off the blade of Lakmal, a run-out chance and a big cry from keeper Shahzad, who was unhappy with Zadran bowling short stuff. And the celebrations as Zadran came back with a stunning slower yorker to remove the man who has mastered the art over the years - Malinga.

OUT! That's the end of Sri Lanka's innings. They end up with 201 on the board. Googly from Rashid and it was too good for Pradeep, who could not read the ball and the ball came in sharply after pitching. It hit the outside edge of his bat before hitting the stumps. He goes back for 0. Pradeep b Rashid Khan 0(4) The revised target as per DLS for Afghanistan is 187.

Afghanistan need 187 in 41 overs and Mohammad Shahzad, Hazratullah Zazai will open their innings. Lasith Malinga to bowl the first over for Sri Lanka.

Malinga has been on the money from the first ball, getting the ball to swing away from the batsman. Got Shahzad to edge one but it fell just a bit short of Kusal Mendis, at second slip, as the keeper-batsman got off the mark with a single. Zazai got a double at square leg as he managed to get his bat down in time against a yorker. A similar shot on next ball for a single while Shahzad added another brace with the leading edge running through covers. Six off the first over.

SIX! Zazai rocks back to smash away the short ball from Lakmal over the cow corner for the first maximum of Afghanistan's innings

FOUR! Shahzad hops along to cut the short ball from Lakmal along the square on the offside for a boundary

Lakmat starts off with a jaffa beating the inside edge of Zazai as the ball travelled past the bat to Kusal Perera.The next ball, however, was short and it was slammed over cow corner for a six. Another pull shot to mid-wicket for a single. Shahzad also adds a four with a cut past backward point. 11 off the over.

FOUR! Malinga went full and outside off as Zazai creamed that through the covers to beat the fielder with some great timing

Five runs off the over. Zazai slammed the full and wide delivery of Malinga through the covers for a four and got a single as he tucked one to square leg.

FOUR! What power! Lakmal pitched that slightly on the fuller length which was muscled past mid-on by Zazai to the fence

I asked Gulbadin if a shortened game would play into his hands, he said, "So if we can reduce the overs it will be much better for us. We have potential now so like limited overs, so like everyone knows about Afghanistan batting lineup, so it will be good."

Afghanistan have come out to play with a strategy in place

Afghan openers are looking to make the most of the first powerplay. Plan seems to be to punish every bad ball with Zazai especially looking in bad mood. He showed his brute strength with a whip off Lakmal's full ball for a four past mid-on. Couple of wides in the over as well. Seven off it.

The Sri Lankans have some serious problems with their batting moving forward in the tournament. If they want to leave out one of the batters – Kusal Mendis or Dhananjaya de Silva, they don’t have a front line middle order batsman in the squad. Aviskha Fernando is the only remaining specialist batsman and he is an opener. The rest of the squad comprises spinning all-rounders. They have got serious problems moving forward and that’s why the squad selection came in for heavy criticism by someone like Aravinda de Silva. As far as this game, it looks done and dusted with Afghanistan off to a safe start.

FOUR! Zazai starts Malinga's over with a boundary. It was pitched in the slot as Zazai whacked that to mid-wicket

DROPPED! Kusal Mendis puts down Zazai. The top-edge went over to deep backward square leg but Mendis put it down. Malinga is furious.

Malinga breaks the opening partnership. Soft dismissal for Afghanistan. Shahzad failed to read the slower delivery as he chipped it to Karunaratne at short mid-wicket.

The first ball from Malinga was whacked to cow corner for a four by Zazai but he top-edged the short ball on next delivery which was put down by Kusal Mendis at deep backward square leg. But Malinga finally broke the partnership. Shahzad failed to read the slower ball as he chipped the ball, that was drifting inside, to short mid-wicket. Rahmat Shah now joins Zazai. Five off the over.

Isuru Udana, left-arm fast medium, replaces Lakmal. Starts off with a good over, giving away just three singles. Afghanistan need 150 more to win.

Malinga continues. Wide delivery first up as the pacer sprays it wide of off. Three singles added as well. Malinga has already bowled four overs. How long will Karunaratne continue with him?

Left-armer Udana does the job for Sri Lanka this time. It was the angle that worked for the pacer. It was put across Rahmat Shah, cramping him for room as he edged it to the slip fielder.

Udana gets the second wicket. Removes Rahmat Shah as Afghanistan lose two wickets after a good start. Angled the ball across the right-handed batsman who edged it to the slip fielder. Hashmatullah Shahidi now joins Zazai in the middle.

Thisara Perera takes a brilliant catch at fine leg to remove dangerous Zazai. Pradeep went short into Zazai's body who top-edged his shot to fine leg where Perera took a forward diving catch.

Nuwan Pradeep, right-arm fast medium, has been brought into attack in place of Malinga. And he strikes in his first over. Thisara Perera pulls off a brilliant catch at fine leg to remove Zazai. Just the inspiration Sri Lanka needed and the ex-champions are well and truly back into the match. Afghanistan need 143 more.

Another tidy over from Udana. Just two singles for Afghanistan as runs flow get slower. Two new batsman are at the crease. Appropriate ime for Sri Lanka to strike again.

FOUR! Not a good delivery from Pradeep. A bit overpitched as Nabi slams it over mid-on to add a much-needed boundary

Nabi gets to release some of the pressure with a boundary. Pradeep missed his length, went full and it was dispatched over mid-on for a boundary. Five off the over.

A misfield at mid-wicket by Thirimanne allows Nabi to add three runs to Afghanistan's tally. Followed by a single and a brace. A run out referral on last ball but Sahidi was safely in. 130 more needed for a win.

Excellent bowling from Pradeep to get Afghanistan four down. Went with the conventional bouncer and got it to climb up as Shahidi was looking to force it away but there was too much bounce as he edged it to the keeper.

Excellent over by Pradeep. Wicket-maiden and Sri Lanka are now bossing the game. Four straight dot balls to Shahidi and then a snorter. Pradeep got the ball to rise on him as the batsman edged it to keeper trying to force it away on off. Skipper Gulbadin Naib now joins Nabi in the middle. Partnership needed.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff, Preview: Both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will look to bounce back from defeats when they meet each other at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff for their ICC Cricket World Cup match.

Meanwhile, Dimuth Karunaratne urged his Sri Lanka flops to stay positive after they were jeered by angry fans during Saturday's embarrassing 10-wicket loss to New Zealand in their opening match of the World Cup.

Sri Lanka crashed to 136 all out after being put into bat first in Cardiff and the Black Caps chased down the modest target in 16.1 overs.

Martin Guptill, hitting 73, and Colin Munro, scoring 58, hammered the runs after pacemen Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson claimed three wickets each against hapless Sri Lanka.

But skipper Karunaratne, who stood out with his unbeaten 52, said all is not lost as long as his players don't dwell on the defeat.

"I think we have another eight games to go. We need to (keep our) chin up and play very well," Karunaratne said in the post-match press conference.

"We need to see what we have. On the back end we need to get some partnerships, (and in) the middle part. Those are the key areas. We're looking forward to doing it."

The 1996 champions were on the receiving end of some booing by a group of Sri Lankan fans who were frustrated by the tame nature of their team's loss.

Karunaratne will hope that his team will fight back against Afghanistan and clinch the victory.

Squad

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.

With inputs from AFP