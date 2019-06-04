Auto Refresh
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Perera, Karunaratne dealing in boundaries
Date: Tuesday, 04 June, 2019 15:53 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
After 5 overs,Sri Lanka 52/0 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 11 , Kusal Perera (W) 24)
Overcast conditions, green pitch. Afghanistan opt to bowl. Five overs done here and Sri Lanka sitting on a great start. Fifty up for them. No wickets loss. 17 extras bowled by Afghans. Terrible start for Naib and Co.
Sri Lanka XI: Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga
Afghanistan XI: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib(c), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan
Toss News: Gulbadin naib wins toss and Afghanistan will bowl first
After 12 overs,Sri Lanka 86/0 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 26 , Kusal Perera (W) 41)
Nabi continues. As expected, he is containing the batsmen well. Just 3 off the over but that is not all Afghanistan want right now. They need wickets, maybe two in succession to pull the match back.
This is the only second ODI in his career where Mujeeb Ur Rahman did not open the bowling for Afghanistan. The other instance was recorded against Ireland at Belfast this year.
After 11 overs,Sri Lanka 83/0 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 25 , Kusal Perera (W) 39)
Captain Gulbadin Naib, right-arm medium, brings himself into the attack. He is creating some move off the pitch with dibbly-dobbly pace of his. Almost got a return catch to dismiss Perera on the fourth ball of the over. Just four from his first over.
After 10 overs,Sri Lanka 79/0 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 23 , Kusal Perera (W) 37)
Mujeeb continues. That's what happens, when the runs start coming off the bat, you start calling well, running those quick singles and doubles. Perera ran as soon as he saw a misfield inside the circle on the off side and started off quickly from his crease, Karunaratne accepting the call. End of the first powerplay. Sri Lanka placed at 79/0. Superb start.
After 9 overs,Sri Lanka 76/0 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 21 , Kusal Perera (W) 36)
Nabi continues. Sri Lanka have got a great start here. There is a plan in place clearly. Karunaratne looking to collect singles and play risk-free shots and Perera going berserk with the bat. Bowlers have to adapt to different strategies to both the batsmen. Five off this over.
After 8 overs,Sri Lanka 71/0 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 17 , Kusal Perera (W) 35)
Mujeeb continues. Perera is making most of this bad bowling effort from Afghanistan. He is already 35 off 24 balls. Mujeeb has looked off colour in the tournament so far with the ball in hand. He should look to contain the batsmen here more than try and experiment with his mystery deliveries.
Terrific start as Sri Lanka move to 91 without loss after eight overs. The move to open with KJP has worked as he has made most of the field restrictions.
FOUR! Mujeeb pitches it short, bad ball, there was no protection for him deep square of the wicket, and Perera cut it away beautifully to fetch four more.
FOUR! Oh, the sweet sound off the bat, flight from Mujeeb, Perera dances down the track and hits it to the deep mid-wicket boundary for four runs
After 7 overs,Sri Lanka 62/0 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 17 , Kusal Perera (W) 27)
Mohammad Nabi, right-arm off break, from the other end. Spin from both the ends now. Afghanistan going back to their strength here. Nabi is a good move. He is known all over the world for bringing the batting team's run-rate down with dots after dots. 3 runs off this over means he has started his job well.
After 6 overs,Sri Lanka 59/0 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 16 , Kusal Perera (W) 26)
Right then, pressure on Afghanistan straightaway and Naib hands over the ball to spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Catching chance on the first ball. Perera heaved it to deep square leg but the ball bounced just in front of Rashid placed there. It was turning out to be a good over for Afghans before Mujeeb was hit for boundary on the last ball.
FOUR! Mujeeb into the attack, bowled a good over before bowling a half-volley to Karunaratne and he takes full advanatage of it. Four runs as Karunatane played a lovely leg glance.
After 5 overs,Sri Lanka 52/0 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 11 , Kusal Perera (W) 24)
Overcast conditions, green pitch. Afghanistan opt to bowl. Five overs done here and Sri Lanka sitting on a great start. Fifty up for them. No wickets loss. 17 extras bowled by Afghans. Terrible start for Naib and Co.
FOUR! Zadran gives yet another ball in the arc of Perera and he heaved the ball, did not time it well, but the ball had enough legs to touch the deep mid-wicket boundary ropes.
After 4 overs,Sri Lanka 37/0 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 11 , Kusal Perera (W) 19)
Captain Naib would not be happy with this start at all. Zadran improved his line and length, but Hassan continues to bowl over-pitched deliveries, getting smashed on both sides of the wicket. Sri Lanka off to a blistering start.
FOUR! This is beautiful cricket from Sri Lanka, on the middle-leg stump line from round the wicket and Perera caressed it through mid-wicket.
FOUR! Smashed. Hassan gives a half-volley and Perera gives a full swing of the bat to dispatch it to deep cover boundary
After 3 overs,Sri Lanka 21/0 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 6 , Kusal Perera (W) 13)
Zadran continues. Karunaratne is watchful despite the ball coming sweetly on to the bat. This is a still good pitch for the bowlers. Just 1 off the over. Good return by Zadran, kept the batsmen guessing. Bowled a bouncer to end the over.
After 2 overs,Sri Lanka 20/0 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 6 , Kusal Perera (W) 12)
Hamid Hassan, right-arm fast, bowls from the other end. Bad start for Afghans. Both the bowlers erring in line and length. Two boundaries for Perera in the last over. These boundaries will give confidence to both the openers. 15 off the over.
FOUR! Another scintillating stroke off Perera's bat, overpitched by Hassan and the lefty smashed it past the bowler through mid-off for a boundary.
Kusal Perera’s batting average in ODIs:
1st innings : 23.30
2nd innings : 36.02
FOUR! Short ball and this is a gift to Perera, who stand in the crease and pulls the ball away for a boundary. He starts off brilliantly in Cardiff.
After 1 overs,Sri Lanka 5/0 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 4 , Kusal Perera (W) 0)
Dawlat Zadran opens the bowling for Afghanistan and straightaway gets the ball to shape in to the left-handed Karunaratne, the next ball goes away. He comes in slowly to bowl Zadran and then the quick action to bowl the delivery. So, if he gets more fuller in length, can be very threatening here. For now, he is bowling shorter lengths and on the leg stump line. Five runs off the over.
FOUR! On the leg stump line and Karunaratne just tickles it to the fine leg boundary for four. Two fielders approaching the ball, none made it possible to stop it.
Dimuth Karunaratne is playing his third ODI since 2016. His scores since his return in ODIs - 77, 52*.
The teams are done with the national anthems and now on to cricket. Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne come out to open the innings. They would be nervous as this is a green track and overcast conditions will make it tougher. Dawlat Zadran, right arm pace, opens the bowling. Here, we go.
Sri Lanka have a 2-1 record against Afghanistan in ODIs.
Sri Lanka have lost all five ODIs that they have played at Cardiff.
Rashid Khan is playing his 100th international match today for Afghanistan.
Sri Lanka have won only two out of their last 16 completed ODIs.
Good choice to get Nuwan Pradeep back in. The trio of Malinga, Lakmal and Pradeep have worked well in the past. Lakmal and Malinga will share the new ball and Pradeep will come in as first change. So, Sri Lanka have five seam bowling options here. There's Isuru Udana and Thisara Perera as well. Good to have so much depth given the conditions. But runs on the board is the important thing. SL need to get at least 240.
Sri Lanka XI: Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga
Afghanistan XI: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib(c), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan
Toss News: Gulbadin naib wins toss and Afghanistan will bowl first
Huge pressure game this for Sri Lanka and if they lose, making it to the semis will be extremely hard. Predictions is for regular interruptions in Cardiff due to rain as it is the case here in June. A rain shortened game will be to Afghanistan's liking.
The Afghan boys gave the Sri Lankans a massive scare four years ago when these teams met in Dunedin. Chasing 233, Sri Lanka were in a spot of bother at 178 for six and they won thanks to Thisara Perera's big hitting.
That was pre Rashid Khan era when Afghanistan were still finding their feet in the big league. A similar scoreline today with Rashid having few overs could mean game over for Sri Lanka.
Meanwhile, a man in the suburbs of Colombo has climbed up a tree and started a fast unto death unless someone in authority explains to him the reason for the team's slump. He wants the Sports Minister to intervene and the team Manager of the cricket team from England to give him an assurance that Sri Lanka will put up a good fight. He also has demanded that Thisara Perera opens batting against Afghanistan.
World Cup 2019 Points Table!
After a few one-sided affairs, we saw some solid cricket from Bangladesh and Pakistan as they opened their account with wins against South Africa and England respectively. Check out the points table here.
Here are the two squads
Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.
Dimuth Karunaratne urged his Sri Lanka flops to stay positive
"I think we have another eight games to go. We need to (keep our) chin up and play very well. We need to see what we have. On the back end we need to get some partnerships, (and in) the middle part. Those are the key areas. We're looking forward to doing it."
Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib
"If you look at the last five or six years, we improved very well and not only in cricket, all over in Afghanistan. The team has changed now, so it's not like in 2015 where we are — everything is changed."
World Cup Memories
Pravin Amre reminisces the 1992 World Cup, one that saw the introduction of coloured clothing, floodlights and the white ball among other things in the tournament. Click here to read.
Exciting contest in store
Some valuable lessons in a loss to defending champion Australia, and a win over Pakistan in a warmup game last week in Bristol, have Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib feeling more confident about their chances.
Read the preview here.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Match 7 of the ICC Cricket World Cup between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.
While Afghanistan lost their first match against Australia, Sri Lanka suffered defeat against New Zealand. Both teams will be looking for their win in the tournament and gain some much-needed momentum. Sri Lanka can be considered as favourites but their recent form has been patchy. Afghanistan defeated Pakistan in a warm-up game prior to the main event so they take inspiration from that win.
Stay tuned for all the live updates from the match.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 7 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: Nabi continues. As expected, he is containing the batsmen well. Just 3 off the over but that is not all Afghanistan want right now. They need wickets, maybe two in succession to pull the match back.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff, Preview: Both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will look to bounce back from defeats when they meet each other at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff for their ICC Cricket World Cup match.
Meanwhile, Dimuth Karunaratne urged his Sri Lanka flops to stay positive after they were jeered by angry fans during Saturday's embarrassing 10-wicket loss to New Zealand in their opening match of the World Cup.
Sri Lanka crashed to 136 all out after being put into bat first in Cardiff and the Black Caps chased down the modest target in 16.1 overs.
Martin Guptill, hitting 73, and Colin Munro, scoring 58, hammered the runs after pacemen Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson claimed three wickets each against hapless Sri Lanka.
But skipper Karunaratne, who stood out with his unbeaten 52, said all is not lost as long as his players don't dwell on the defeat.
"I think we have another eight games to go. We need to (keep our) chin up and play very well," Karunaratne said in the post-match press conference.
"We need to see what we have. On the back end we need to get some partnerships, (and in) the middle part. Those are the key areas. We're looking forward to doing it."
The 1996 champions were on the receiving end of some booing by a group of Sri Lankan fans who were frustrated by the tame nature of their team's loss.
Karunaratne will hope that his team will fight back against Afghanistan and clinch the victory.
Squad
Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Jun 04, 2019
Also See
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Lasith Malinga says Sri Lankan players need a 'perfect game' against Afghanistan
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis says team will use bowling machine to get used to conditions
Scotland vs Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Avishka Fernando star as visitors snap losing run in rain-affected second ODI