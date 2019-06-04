Rex Clementine, Sri Lanka Correspondent 14:22 (IST)

Huge pressure game this for Sri Lanka and if they lose, making it to the semis will be extremely hard. Predictions is for regular interruptions in Cardiff due to rain as it is the case here in June. A rain shortened game will be to Afghanistan's liking.

The Afghan boys gave the Sri Lankans a massive scare four years ago when these teams met in Dunedin. Chasing 233, Sri Lanka were in a spot of bother at 178 for six and they won thanks to Thisara Perera's big hitting.

That was pre Rashid Khan era when Afghanistan were still finding their feet in the big league. A similar scoreline today with Rashid having few overs could mean game over for Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, a man in the suburbs of Colombo has climbed up a tree and started a fast unto death unless someone in authority explains to him the reason for the team's slump. He wants the Sports Minister to intervene and the team Manager of the cricket team from England to give him an assurance that Sri Lanka will put up a good fight. He also has demanded that Thisara Perera opens batting against Afghanistan.