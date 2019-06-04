First Cricket
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Both teams will aim to get back to winning ways

Date: Tuesday, 04 June, 2019 13:42 IST Match Status: Yet to Start

  • Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib

    "If you look at the last five or six years, we improved very well and not only in cricket, all over in Afghanistan. The team has changed now, so it's not like in 2015 where we are — everything is changed."

  • World Cup Memories

    Pravin Amre reminisces the 1992 World Cup, one that saw the introduction of coloured clothing, floodlights and the white ball among other things in the tournament. Click here to read.

  • Exciting contest in store

  • Some valuable lessons in a loss to defending champion Australia, and a win over Pakistan in a warmup game last week in Bristol, have Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib feeling more confident about their chances.

    Read the preview here

  • Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Match 7 of the ICC Cricket World Cup between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. 

    While Afghanistan lost their first match against Australia, Sri Lanka suffered defeat against New Zealand. Both teams will be looking for their win in the tournament and gain some much-needed momentum. Sri Lanka can be considered as favourites but their recent form has been patchy. Afghanistan defeated Pakistan in a warm-up game prior to the main event so they take inspiration from that win. 

    Stay tuned for all the live updates from the match.  

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 7 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: Ninth-ranked Sri Lanka are just above Afghanistan, who are at 10th spot but this match promises to be an exciting tie as both teams will look for their first win in the tournament.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff, Preview: Both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will look to bounce back from defeats when they meet each other at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff for their ICC Cricket World Cup match.

Meanwhile, Dimuth Karunaratne urged his Sri Lanka flops to stay positive after they were jeered by angry fans during Saturday's embarrassing 10-wicket loss to New Zealand in their opening match of the World Cup.

Sri Lanka crashed to 136 all out after being put into bat first in Cardiff and the Black Caps chased down the modest target in 16.1 overs.

Martin Guptill, hitting 73, and Colin Munro, scoring 58, hammered the runs after pacemen Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson claimed three wickets each against hapless Sri Lanka.

But skipper Karunaratne, who stood out with his unbeaten 52, said all is not lost as long as his players don't dwell on the defeat.

"I think we have another eight games to go. We need to (keep our) chin up and play very well," Karunaratne said in the post-match press conference.

"We need to see what we have. On the back end we need to get some partnerships, (and in) the middle part. Those are the key areas. We're looking forward to doing it."

The 1996 champions were on the receiving end of some booing by a group of Sri Lankan fans who were frustrated by the tame nature of their team's loss.

Karunaratne will hope that his team will fight back against Afghanistan and clinch the victory.

Squad

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah ZazaiRahmat ShahHashmatullah ShahidiAsghar AfghanMohammad NabiNajibullah ZadranGulbadin Naib(c), Rashid KhanDawlat ZadranMujeeb Ur RahmanNoor Ali ZadranSamiullah ShenwariAftab AlamHamid Hassan.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne  (c), Suranga LakmalIsuru UdanaLasith MalingaKusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan PradeepSuranga LakmalJeevan MendisThisara PereraLahiru ThirimanneJeffrey VandersayMilinda SiriwardanaAvishka FernandoDhananjaya de Silva.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2019

