Only three spinners have taken a five-for against Sri Lanka in an ICC ODI World Cup match - Vic Marks (1983), Abdul Qadir (1983) and Collins Obuya (2003). Can Nabi join the list today?

Nabi continues. What baffles your mind is how in the world of mystery spinners, Nabi has etched his name among the best bowlers in limited overs cricket. Just basic things. Simple things and he benefits from them. The clarity of thought in his bowling is what makes him shine.

Bizarre cricket in the middle by Sri Lankans. Either edging the ball behind or running blind singles. Both Perera's (Kusal and Thisara) finding some issues while calling. Hassan done with his sixth. Just 3 off the over.

OUT! This was on the cards, Kusal and Thisara were calling badly for singles. This time Thisara hit it to short cover and wanted to run, came half way to the pitch before asked by Kusal to retun, throw came at rocket speed from Shahidi and keeper Shahzad took the bails off quickly as Thisara fell short by inches. T Perera run out (Shahidi/Mohammad Shahzad) 2(4)

What Sri Lanka are doing in the middle is a suicide on a cricket pitch. There is no explanation for this. Tricked by good deliveries and lost wickets earlier. Now, bad calls and running between the wickets leading to sixth loss. This is absolutely insane. They were 144/1 and now 159/6.

Hassan bowls his seventh over and this should be his last over in this spell. Bowling superbly though and should get another go. Naib should go got for the kill here and get them bowled out for 200. Have the momentum and then chase it down.

SIX! We almost forgot that runs are to be scored in this match. Scrambled seam from Nabi, Udana dances down the wicket and hits him over long-off for a six.

Comical mix-ups, dramatic collapses, sloppy fielding, infighting, frequent change of captains were all part and parcel of Pakistan cricket not too long ago. Sri Lanka are the new Pakistan. Total chaos in Cardiff.

Nabi continues and wait a minute, new batter Udana comes out and smashes him for a six. We did not see that coming. Sangakkara says in Comm box that this is how he plays but needs to be intelligent in this approach as well.

Rashid comes into the attack now. Hassan is off. Afghanistan in the second half of the innings have looked a completely different team than the first half. More zip in the ball, good in the field, tactful. Need to carry on this. Sri Lanka, completely the opposite.

Nabi will bowl hismelf out it seems. Completed his ninth over. Udana and Kusal's one achievement has been that they stopped the fall of wickets. 18-run stand between them so far. Need to continue the good work.

Nabi will bowl hismelf out it seems. Completed his ninth over. Udana and Kusal's one achievement has been that they stopped the fall of wickets. 18-run stand between them so far. Need to continue the good work.

Rashid Khan continues. Completes a quick over. A maiden over this one. Brilliant stuff from one of Afghanistan's senior-most bowlers. Sri Lanka have no choice but to respect the good deliveries because of the situation they are in.

OUT! Sri Lanka lose their seventh. Phew! This is tragic for them. This was nothing delivery but this was also a nothing shot from Udana as well. An ugly heave attempted, missed the ball, the ball hit the middle stumps. Udana b Dawlat Zadran 10(21)

Two achievements for Afghanistan in the last over. Dawlat Zadran returned and got a wicket, removing Udana. Next ball, keeper Shahzad became airborne and collected a massive bouncer by Zadran. The bowler clapped and gave him a thumbs up sign to lift his spirits. Shahzad has struggled behind the stumps against these bouncers. Long over really as Lakmal was hit on his thumb off Zadran and he got a medical attention. Seems to be fine.

OUT! Wow, Sri Lanka, Perera, under these circumstances, tries a reverse-sweep, fails at it, ball takes the edge off the bat and goes into Shahzad's gloves. Another wicket gone. The 8th wicket. Sri Lanka's best batsman today back in the hut as well. Rashid gets the wicket. Kusal Perera c Mohammad Shahzad b Rashid Khan 78(81)

There is not enough steam left in Sri Lanka's batting engine now after the fall of Kusal Perera in the last over. Good knock from him. But Rashid had the last laugh in the end. There was a run-out chance as well but a bad throw from deep fine leg meant Malinga, the new batsman, completed the second run.

Rain stops play! Ughhhhh! Not good news. Rain is here. To halt things. To give some warm-up excercise to the ground staff and to ruin the mood for a good day of cricket. We will keep you updated with the news on the rain.

The break should give Sri Lanka some time to think and rethink their strategy. Also, some time to calm down the nerves. They are not yet out of this contest and quickly, they need to regroup and come back stronger in the match.

The rain might be pouring – and their side might not be having the greatest time with the bat – but Sri Lanka's fans are still loving life! #LionsRoar #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/n7mVcMQtNf

The rain has not stopped at Cardiff, much to many of the cricket lovers' angst. In a few minutes, the overs will begin to be curtailed. Let's see how much more time till the rain subsides!

It's still raining in Cardiff... 😔 But the fans have brought a bit of colour to the day 😊 #AfghanAtalan #LionsRoar #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/VG8IPPtv0T

The drainage system in Cardiff is excellent and one of the best in the world. The 2011 Test between Sri Lanka and England was heading for a dull draw with heavy rain on the last two days. No play was possible well into the afternoon session on day five due to a heavy downpour. But once rain stopped, the ground staff dried it up in no time and play got underway. Sri Lanka collapsed in dramatic style. Bowled out for 82 in less than two hours as England won by an innings. That collapse was bad, but nothing compared to what we saw today.

The skies have lifted in Cardiff and the groundstaff have begun the clearing up operation. There will be an inspection in 10 minutes but the prospects for play look more promising. 🤞 #bbccricket #cwc19 pic.twitter.com/2xnfwuzmnB

The covers are off in Cardiff – we're going to have some cricket! 41 overs per side with a 10-minute innings break. Play will resume at 4pm. #AfghanAtalan #LionsRoar #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/CE38vRNyef

Big News: Play to resume at 4 pm (UK time), which makes it 8.30 pm (Indian Standard Time). So in about 25 minutes from now. 41 overs a side contest.

The players are coming out on the field. Afghanistan will face 8 more overs in this innings. Remember 41-overs a side contest this now.

FOUR! A little short and Malinga goes big over the mid-off fielder. An ugly heave really from him but effective to fetch four runs

Zadran resumes things in the middle. Lakmal faces the first ball, daps it to off side and collects a single. The whole scenario changes now for both teams with the game being curtailed to 41 overs each innings. A lot of rethinking would happen in both the dressing room. Malinga hits a boundary in the over, not the best cricket shot but it did give him and Sri Lanka four more runs.

Rashid Khan from the other end. This is a unique sight really. Malinga facing him and defending on front foot. Just 1 run from the over.

FOUR! Ugly heave again, this time from Lakmal and yet again effective, the ball zooms past through deep midw-wicket for four

FOUR! Another mis-directed short ball from Zadran and Lakmal pulls it away again to deep mid-wicket. Turning out to be Sri Lanka's phase of the game.

OUT! Excellent slow yorker from Zadran, Malinga had no clue about it. Got the taste of his own medicine, to be honest and Zadran could not help but celebrate the wicket a little more animatedely than he would have thought. Sri Lanka nine down now. Malinga b Dawlat Zadran 4(14)

Two boundaries off the blade of Lakmal, a run-out chance and a big cry from keeper Shahzad, who was unhappy with Zadran bowling short stuff. And the celebrations as Zadran came back with a stunning slower yorker to remove the man who has mastered the art over the years - Malinga.

OUT! That's the end of Sri Lanka's innings. They end up with 201 on the board. Googly from Rashid and it was too good for Pradeep, who could not read the ball and the ball came in sharply after pitching. It hit the outside edge of his bat before hitting the stumps. He goes back for 0. Pradeep b Rashid Khan 0(4) The revised target as per DLS for Afghanistan is 187.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff, Preview: Both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will look to bounce back from defeats when they meet each other at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff for their ICC Cricket World Cup match.

Meanwhile, Dimuth Karunaratne urged his Sri Lanka flops to stay positive after they were jeered by angry fans during Saturday's embarrassing 10-wicket loss to New Zealand in their opening match of the World Cup.

Sri Lanka crashed to 136 all out after being put into bat first in Cardiff and the Black Caps chased down the modest target in 16.1 overs.

Martin Guptill, hitting 73, and Colin Munro, scoring 58, hammered the runs after pacemen Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson claimed three wickets each against hapless Sri Lanka.

But skipper Karunaratne, who stood out with his unbeaten 52, said all is not lost as long as his players don't dwell on the defeat.

"I think we have another eight games to go. We need to (keep our) chin up and play very well," Karunaratne said in the post-match press conference.

"We need to see what we have. On the back end we need to get some partnerships, (and in) the middle part. Those are the key areas. We're looking forward to doing it."

The 1996 champions were on the receiving end of some booing by a group of Sri Lankan fans who were frustrated by the tame nature of their team's loss.

Karunaratne will hope that his team will fight back against Afghanistan and clinch the victory.

Squad

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.

With inputs from AFP