Both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will look to bounce back from defeats when they meet each other at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff for Match 7 of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Meanwhile, Dimuth Karunaratne urged his Sri Lanka flops to stay positive after they were jeered by angry fans during Saturday's embarrassing 10-wicket loss to New Zealand in their opening match of the World Cup.

Sri Lanka crashed to 136 all out after being put into bat first in Cardiff and the Black Caps chased down the modest target in 16.1 overs.

Martin Guptill, hitting 73, and Colin Munro, scoring 58, hammered the runs after pacemen Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson claimed three wickets each against hapless Sri Lanka.

But skipper Karunaratne, who stood out with his unbeaten 52, said all is not lost as long as his players don't dwell on the defeat.

"I think we have another eight games to go. We need to (keep our) chin up and play very well," Karunaratne said in the post-match press conference.

"We need to see what we have. On the back end we need to get some partnerships, (and in) the middle part. Those are the key areas. We're looking forward to doing it."

The 1996 champions were on the receiving end of some booing by a group of Sri Lankan fans who were frustrated by the tame nature of their team's loss.

Karunaratne will hope that his team will fight back against Afghanistan and clinch the victory.

Here's all you need to know about the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match:

When will Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka fixture take place?

The match between Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka will take place on 4 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka fixture will be played at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff.

What time does the match begin?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from AFP