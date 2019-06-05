Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Gulbadin Naib blames poor bowling in first 10 overs as reason for loss
Skipper Gulbadin Naib admitted Afghanistan struggled in English conditions and blamed wayward bowling in the first 10 overs for their 34-run loss to Sri Lanka in the World Cup.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
Cardiff: Skipper Gulbadin Naib admitted Afghanistan struggled in English conditions and blamed wayward bowling in the first 10 overs for their 34-run loss to Sri Lanka in the World Cup.
Electing to bowl, Afghanistan bowlers couldn't exploit the conditions initially to allow Sri Lanka amass 79 in the first 10 overs. They pulled things back in the middle but Sri Lanka posted 201 all out in 36.5 overs after a rain interruption.
Gulbadin said Afghanistan failed to adapt to the seamer-friendly conditions. AFP
Afghanistan bowlers conceded 35 extras, which hurt them in the end.
Chasing a rain-revised target of 187 to win, Gulbadin's men could never recover after being 57 for five to eventually suffer a 34-run loss, their second defeat in the tournament.
"We didn't start well with the ball and didn't bowl enough in the right areas in the first 10 overs. I think maybe the bowlers didn't take enough responsibility," Gulbadin said.
"We were better in the middle and credit must go to how Rashid Khan, Hamid Hassan and Mohammad Nabi bowled.
"But we missed something at the start and if we didn't give away 35 extras then maybe Sri Lanka don't score 201."
Gulbadin said Afghanistan failed to adapt to the seamer-friendly conditions.
"Sri Lanka are an experienced team who have played a lot in these type of conditions whether in New Zealand or England," said the 28-year-old.
"The wicket was completely different to the one we played on against Australia at Bristol. I was telling my guys to play straight and to take their time but they struggle a lot on these kind of surfaces.
"We lost some wickets at the start. Me and Najib tried to keep calm, play straight and not to go for the runs. But the main thing is Sri Lanka bowled really well credit must go to their bowlers.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
Jun 05, 2019 18:39:54 IST
Also See
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Mahela Jayawardene concerned with Sri Lanka's batting, says they should have aimed for 250-plus total
Kusal Perera, bowlers steal the show as Sri Lanka down Afghanistan in rain-curtailed Cricket World Cup match to get first points
Martin Guptill, Colin Munro lead New Zealand's demolition of Sri Lanka in Cricket World Cup, David Warner stars in Australia's win over Afghanistan