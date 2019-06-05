First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
JER in GGY | 2nd T20I Jun 01, 2019
GGY vs JER
Jersey beat Guernsey by 41 runs
JER in GGY | 3rd T20I Jun 01, 2019
GGY vs JER
Jersey beat Guernsey by 76 runs
ICC CWC Jun 06, 2019
AUS vs WI
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC CWC Jun 07, 2019
PAK vs SL
County Ground, Bristol
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Gulbadin Naib blames poor bowling in first 10 overs as reason for loss

Skipper Gulbadin Naib admitted Afghanistan struggled in English conditions and blamed wayward bowling in the first 10 overs for their 34-run loss to Sri Lanka in the World Cup.

Press Trust of India, Jun 05, 2019 18:39:54 IST

Cardiff: Skipper Gulbadin Naib admitted Afghanistan struggled in English conditions and blamed wayward bowling in the first 10 overs for their 34-run loss to Sri Lanka in the World Cup.

Electing to bowl, Afghanistan bowlers couldn't exploit the conditions initially to allow Sri Lanka amass 79 in the first 10 overs. They pulled things back in the middle but Sri Lanka posted 201 all out in 36.5 overs after a rain interruption.

Gulbadin said Afghanistan failed to adapt to the seamer-friendly conditions. AFP

Gulbadin said Afghanistan failed to adapt to the seamer-friendly conditions. AFP

Afghanistan bowlers conceded 35 extras, which hurt them in the end.

Chasing a rain-revised target of 187 to win, Gulbadin's men could never recover after being 57 for five to eventually suffer a 34-run loss, their second defeat in the tournament.

"We didn't start well with the ball and didn't bowl enough in the right areas in the first 10 overs. I think maybe the bowlers didn't take enough responsibility," Gulbadin said.

"We were better in the middle and credit must go to how Rashid Khan, Hamid Hassan and Mohammad Nabi bowled.

"But we missed something at the start and if we didn't give away 35 extras then maybe Sri Lanka don't score 201."

Gulbadin said Afghanistan failed to adapt to the seamer-friendly conditions.

"Sri Lanka are an experienced team who have played a lot in these type of conditions whether in New Zealand or England," said the 28-year-old.

"The wicket was completely different to the one we played on against Australia at Bristol. I was telling my guys to play straight and to take their time but they struggle a lot on these kind of surfaces.

"We lost some wickets at the start. Me and Najib tried to keep calm, play straight and not to go for the runs. But the main thing is Sri Lanka bowled really well credit must go to their bowlers.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 18:39:54 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Afghanistan, Afghanistan Cricket Team, Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, Gulbadin Naib, Hamid Hassan, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Sports, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Cricket Team, World Cup 2019 Afghanistan, World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
India 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 2 0 2 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all