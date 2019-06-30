Afghanistan came agonisingly close to what could have been their first victory in this world cup. However, a match-defining half-century from Imad Wasim, batting at number five, helped Pakistan come off the close shave with a victory which keeps their hopes of semi-finals alive. At one point, Imad Wasim was running out of partners until a cameo down the order from Wahab Riaz, who scored 15 off nine balls, helped Pakistan get across the line.

With the win, Pakistan are now fourth in the points table with nine points from eight games, having won four, while one of their games was washed out. Pakistan will be backing themselves to finish their group stage campaign with a win over Bangladesh in their final game on 5 July. They will also be hoping that England lose one of their two remaining games against India and New Zealand since that will ensure that Pakistan qualifies for the semi-finals while also leading to England's ouster.

Here all the stats from Sunday's first match:

Shaheen Afridi took 4/47 against Afghanistan. He is now the youngest (19 years 84 days) player to take a four-wicket haul in an ODI World Cup match, going past John Blain (20 years 140 days) against Bangladesh in 1999.

- Pakistan won the match with two balls remaining against Afghanistan — their second narrowest win an ODI World Cup match. Their narrowest win came against West Indies at Lahore in 1987 when they won the match off the last ball.

- Wahab Riaz has now taken 34 wickets in ODI World Cups — joint second most for Pakistan alongside Imran Khan. Wasim Akram is the record holder for them — 55 wickets.

Saturday's second match saw New Zealand take on Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground. Australia won the match in emphatic fashion by 86 runs. After this result, Australia is placed at number one in the points table while New Zealand have dropped to number three. Both teams have one game left to play. Here are all the stats from Saturday's second match.

- Kane Williamson became the third fastest player to complete 6,000 ODI runs, achieving the feat in just 139 innings. Hashim Amla (123) and Virat Kohli (136) are ahead of him in that list.

- Mitchell Starc became the first bowler to take three five-wicket hauls in ICC ODI World Cups.

- Mitchell Starc has now taken 13 wickets against New Zealand in ODI World Cups — the second most for a bowler against a team. The record is held by Muttiah Muralitharan - 15 against New Zealand.

- Mitchell Starc became the first bowler to take two five-wicket hauls against a team in ICC ODI World Cups.

- Trent Boult has now taken 35 wickets in ICC ODI World Cups — the second most for New Zealand. Only Jacob Oram and Daniel Vettori (36) have taken more wickets than him.

- Alex Carey's 71 runs in the match against New Zealand is now the second highest for an Australian batting at number seven or lower in an ODI World Cup match. The record is held by Nathan Coulter Nile who scored 92 runs against West Indies at Nottingham in this year's world cup.

- Mitchell Starc (2014/15 and 2019) became the second bowler to take 20-plus wickets in two different ODI World Cups after Glenn McGrath (2002/03 and 2006/07).

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here